Socialite KC Luxury has suffered a setback in court after his challenge against a 30-day detention extension was dismissed

The court ruled that the detention order was valid and that the Federal High Court had jurisdiction over the alleged drug-peddling case.

KC Luxury, who was arrested at Lagos airport, is accused by the NDLEA of involvement in the peddling of 184.5kg of hard drugs

A Federal High Court in Lagos has delivered a fresh ruling in the legal battle involving socialite Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as KC Luxury.

The court dismissed his application challenging an order extending his detention for 30 days over his alleged involvement in hard drug peddling, reports Premium Times.

Court dismisses KC Luxury's challenge against his 30-day detention extension. Photos: KC Luxury.

Source: Instagram

Justice Akintayo Aluko, in a ruling delivered on Thursday, upheld the August 20 detention extension order, holding that it was validly made under the Constitution and relevant drug-control laws.

KC Luxury’s lawyer, Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal, had argued that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to extend his detention.

He maintained that remand orders could only be issued by a magistrate’s court under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

NDLEA disagrees with KC Luxury

According to This Day Newspaper, the agency’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, told the court that the order was not a remand order under the ACJA but an extension granted to allow further investigation.

Justice Aluko agreed, ruling that the ACJA provisions cited by KC Luxury did not apply.

The judge further held that the court had exclusive jurisdiction over drug-related offences and that the NDLEA had established reasonable suspicion against him.

KC Luxury was arrested on August 13 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport while preparing to travel to Paris.

KC Luxury is accused by the NDLEA of involvement in the peddling of 184.5kg of hard drugs. Photo: KC Luxury.

Source: Instagram

Two grandfathers arrested for selling drugs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested 84-year-old grandpa, Godfrey Orji, and 75-year-old Godwin Obulunbiya Obiora for dealing in illicit substances.

The two grandfathers were arrested for selling illicit drugs to teenage secondary school students in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Source: Legit.ng