France Football released its 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with several big names included as expected

PSG dominated the nominees list with 10 players, including 2025 winner Ousmane Dembele, the most of any single club

Lionel Messi's appearance on the list after his 2026 FIFA World Cup performance with Argentina caught the attention of fans worldwide

France Football has published the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and new rankings have emerged following the announcement of the nominees for football's most prestigious individual award.

The list contained few surprises, with most of the names widely expected by fans ahead of the announcement. Paris Saint-Germain had the strongest club representation, placing 10 players on the shortlist — more than any other side. Among them was Ousmane Dembele, who won the 2025 Golden Ball award.

Premier League champions Arsenal and La Liga champions Barcelona also earned notable representation on the shortlist. World Cup winners Spain, who lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy, similarly feature prominently across the nominees given the role their players played in the tournament.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi also secured a place on the list after an impressive showing for Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reminding the football world that he remains a contender at the highest level.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Following the release of the nominees, Legit.ng has updated its Ballon d'Or rankings, listing the leading contenders for the 2026 Golden Ball award:

1. Harry Kane

2. Rodri

3. Kylian Mbappe

4. Lamine Yamal

5. Lionel Messi

The presence of Messi alongside a mix of World Cup standouts and domestic champions reflects just how competitive the race for the 2026 award is shaping up to be.

Mbappe and Yamal, both of whom have had exceptional seasons, are expected to generate significant debate among voters as the award ceremony approaches.

Mbappe makes strong case for himself

Legit.ng previously reported that Kylian Mbappe made a strong case for himself to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award despite not winning any trophies.

The Real Madrid forward claimed that he had the best individual performance of any player last season and, as such, should win the individual honour.

Source: Legit.ng