Google's Gemini AI overhaul promises significant enhancements to Gmail, impacting over 2 billion users worldwide

New features include AI-driven summarisation, suggested replies, and private session processing for user emails

Users must actively manage their AI settings to balance convenience with data privacy amid rising concerns

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Google has quietly rolled out its most significant overhaul to Gmail in years, pushing Gemini AI deep into the inboxes of more than 2 billion users worldwide.

While some headlines focused on minor login changes, the real story is the aggressive integration of artificial intelligence that promises to summarise threads, draft replies, answer questions about your emails, and even act as a proactive assistant.

Google asks users to turn on AI features in the biggest Gmail rollout. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Gmail VP of Product Blake Barnes addressed the wave of AI advancements in a recent YouTube short, admitting, “A lot is going on in AI these days. Sometimes it might even feel overwhelming.”

What the Gemini upgrade actually brings

The update, part of Gmail entering the “Gemini era,” introduces powerful features powered by Gemini 3.

Users can now get AI-generated summaries of long email threads, use natural language search to query their inbox, enjoy smarter suggested replies, and access “Help Me Write” tools to draft or polish messages, many of which were previously behind paywalls but are now rolling out more broadly for free.

Google positions Gemini as a helpful personal assistant that scans your inbox only when you ask for help. Barnes described it like “inviting Gemini into a private room with your inbox.”

Once the task is done, he claims the AI “leaves the room, and with it, all information about your inbox evaporates. It dissolves. Gemini doesn’t learn your secrets.”

Importantly, Google insists it does not use your personal emails to train its foundational AI models. The processing happens in isolated, temporary sessions designed to protect privacy.

The privacy trade-off you can’t ignore

Despite these reassurances, many users remain cautious. Gmail has long prioritised convenience and integration over ironclad privacy credentials.

Now, with cloud-based AI analysing potentially sensitive emails – containing financial details, health records, or confidential work matters – the stakes are higher.

According to a report by Forbes, the new Gemini features are often enabled by default, meaning millions may already have AI actively processing their inboxes without realising it.

Google says users can turn these off, but the burden is on you to check your settings and decide how much AI assistance you want versus how much data exposure feels comfortable.

Barnes emphasised: “You place a ton of trust in Gmail with your personal information. And that’s a responsibility that we take very seriously. Your inbox is your business."

A timely reminder: Service disruptions happen

The rollout timing coincided with a brief but widespread Gmail disruption on April 8, 2026. Some users reported delays in sending and receiving emails.

Google quickly identified the cause as a “noisy neighbour” issue in its infrastructure and confirmed the fix by mid-afternoon PDT, resolving it for all affected users.

While quickly resolved, the outage served as a stark reminder: when your entire digital life runs through one platform, even temporary glitches affect productivity on a massive scale.

What you should do right now

Don’t let inertia win. Review your Gmail settings today and decide your comfort level with AI features. Once deeply integrated, pulling back becomes harder. Ask yourself:

Do I want AI summarising my private threads?

Am I okay with temporarily processing sensitive data in the cloud?

Have I checked which features are currently active?

Google wants Gemini to feel like a well-behaved house guest. But as with any guest in your private space, you set the rules – or risk letting it roam freely.

With 2 billion users relying on Gmail daily, this upgrade marks a turning point in how we manage email.

Google asks users to turn on its newest Gmail features amid new addresses. Credit: NurPhoto/Conributor

Source: Getty Images

The tools are powerful, but the responsibility for your data ultimately rests with you.

Check your settings before the AI train moves too far down the tracks.

Google funds N3 billion programmes to train Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Google, through its philanthropic arm, Google.org, has committed N3 billion to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation.

The investment, unveiled by Google’s West Africa director, Olumide Balogun, during a media roundtable in Lagos, focuses on two core areas: developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) talent and improving digital safety nationwide.

Balogun noted that the initiative supports Nigeria’s ambition to lead in digital innovation, aligning with the country’s National AI Strategy and the federal government’s goal of creating one million digital jobs.

Source: Legit.ng