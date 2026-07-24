The UK government published details of a fee waiver scheme allowing children under 18 to apply for British citizenship without paying the application fee

The Home Office outlined specific financial conditions that a child and their parent or guardian must meet to qualify for the waiver

Parents or legal guardians can apply on behalf of their children and include multiple children in a single fee waiver application

The United Kingdom's Home Office has published details of a programme that allows children under the age of 18 to apply for British citizenship without paying the standard application fee, provided they meet certain eligibility requirements.

According to guidance published on the UK government's official website, children who qualify for British citizenship can request a fee waiver before submitting their citizenship application.

UK announces citizenship fee waiver for applicants under 18 and mentions conditions. Photo: Maskot

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The decision on the fee waiver must be received before the citizenship application is submitted. However, if a child turns 18 while awaiting a decision on the waiver, they can still proceed with their application under the child category and remain eligible for the fee waiver if they otherwise qualify.

To be considered eligible for citizenship under this scheme, one of the child's parents must have treated the UK as their permanent home and, after the child was born, must have taken one of the following steps: becoming a British citizen, obtaining indefinite leave to remain, acquiring settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, receiving indefinite leave to enter the UK, or being granted permanent residence status.

Financial Conditions for the Fee Waiver

The fee waiver is designed specifically for families who cannot reasonably afford the citizenship application cost. The Home Office will consider an application if the child and their parent or guardian are unable to secure stable housing, cannot cover basic living expenses such as food and heating, have insufficient funds remaining after essential costs, or would be unable to meet a child's fundamental needs if the fee were paid.

Parents or legal guardians are permitted to apply on behalf of their children, and multiple children from the same household can be included in a single application.

Children who are currently in the care of a local authority should not apply for a fee waiver through this route. Instead, they are advised to provide evidence of their care status when applying for citizenship directly, as their application will be processed free of charge.

Applications can be submitted either online or by post, though applicants in Guernsey or Jersey must use the postal route. Those in the Isle of Man are currently unable to apply for this particular fee waiver.

Applicants who apply online and are approved must also complete their subsequent citizenship application online; if that is not possible, they must switch to the postal process entirely.

British citizenship: UK lists guidelines for foreign spouses

Legit.ng reported that the UK government outlined two official routes for foreign spouses of British citizens to apply for naturalisation.

Spouses and civil partners of British citizens qualify under a shorter 3-year residency requirement instead of the standard 5 years.

The application process involves several steps, from meeting eligibility criteria to attending a citizenship ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng