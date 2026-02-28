The EKEDC has instructed corporate and MD customers to submit at least one valid identification to comply with the Nigeria Tax Act (2025)

Failure to provide these details by the deadlines could make invoices invalid and may result in service suspension

The new rule mainly affects corporate electricity users and aligns with the FG’s push to strengthen tax compliance and transparency in utilities

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has called on its corporate and maximum demand (MD) customers to submit their tax identification details in line with the newly enforced Nigeria Tax Act.

The legislation, which took effect on January 1, 2026, requires all service providers to include at least one recognised customer identification number on every invoice issued.

EKEDC urges corporate customers to submit TIN, NIN or CAC as Nigeria Tax Act 2025 takes effect

According to a post on its X account, the company said electricity bills sent to corporate clients must now carry at least one of the following: a Tax Identification Number (TIN), a Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number, or a National Identification Number (NIN).

EKEDC warned that any invoice issued without one of these details would be regarded as invalid under the law.

Customers have been directed to provide their TIN, CAC number, or NIN, alongside their name, email address, and phone number, through the designated online portal before February 28, 2026.

The DisCo cautioned that failure to comply could disrupt bill generation and may lead to service suspension after the deadline.

It warned:

“Failure to comply may prevent us from generating your electricity bills and could result in the suspension of our services after the stated deadline.”

It also advised customers without a TIN to register through the appropriate government portal and verify their tax status.

The company expressed appreciation to customers for their cooperation in meeting the new statutory requirement.

Ikeja Electric issues similar directive

Similarly, the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company has notified its corporate customers about the same compliance obligation.

In its advisory, the utility asked affected clients to submit at least one approved identification document on or before February 20, 2026, to avoid potential disruptions.

Ikeja Electric emphasised that invoices lacking a TIN, CAC registration number, or NIN would be deemed invalid under the new tax framework. The company warned that non-compliance could hinder bill processing and possibly result in service suspension.

Implications for businesses

The new directive mainly impacts companies and other corporate electricity users. Reports indicate that businesses that fail to provide the required identification details may be unable to recharge prepaid meters or obtain valid postpaid bills, since invoices without the specified information would not meet legal standards.

The development reflects the Federal Government’s broader effort to tighten tax compliance and improve transparency across key sectors, including the power industry.

For distribution companies, continuing to bill customers without the required identification details could expose them to regulatory risks, making enforcement of the rule increasingly likely.

