The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) has extended the deadline for its student loan application portal following a sharp rise in applications nationwide, The Cable reported.

The development was announced in a statement on Monday by the Fund’s Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi. He said the decision was taken after feedback from students and stakeholders, as well as a significant increase in inquiries and submissions.

Why NELFund extended the deadline

NELFund had earlier notified applicants that the portal would close on February 27, 2026. However, the Fund has now approved additional days to allow more eligible students to complete their applications.

According to the statement, the extension is designed to accommodate students who require extra time to finalise their submissions, prospective applicants who recently became aware of the scheme during nationwide sensitisation campaigns, and institutions just beginning the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Fund added that the extension also applies to institutions that are yet to submit their verified student lists.

Application numbers surge

NELFund disclosed that within 12 days of the earlier deadline, it received 66,691 new applications.

Data from the agency showed that as of January 31 — when the initial deadline elapsed — total applications stood at 1,532,552. The figure rose to 1,599,243 within the next 12 days, marking an increase of 66,691.

Fresh data released on Monday indicates that total applications have now climbed to 1,704,174. The Fund also revealed that over N183 billion has been disbursed to cover institutional fees and students’ upkeep allowances.

Management speaks on inclusivity

Speaking on the extension, NELFund Managing Director, Akintunde Sawyerr, said the agency remains committed to expanding access to tertiary education financing.

He noted that sensitisation efforts across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones have boosted awareness and participation in the scheme. According to him, the extension aligns with the Fund’s mandate to ensure fair and equitable access for all qualified applicants.

NELFund further stated that institutions yet to commence the 2025/2026 academic session must formally request an extension and submit their approved academic calendar for review.

The Fund encouraged eligible students to use the extended window to complete their applications through its official portal before final closure, reiterating its pledge to transparency, accountability and sustainable student financing.

Top 10 states with highest applicants for NELFUND

Legit.ng earlier reported that the top ten states with the highest number of applicants for the NELFUND student loan include Kano, Borno, and eight others.

The South West has three states (Lagos, Oyo, and Ekiti States), the North East also has three states (Borno, Bauchi, and Gombe States), the North West has three states (Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina States), and the North Central completes the list with one state (Kwara State).

Nigerians have raised concerns over the lack of substantial applications from students from the South-South and South-East states.

