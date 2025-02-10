Vitel Wireless (Vitel) has been given a mobile number series by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC

This marks a historic milestone as the nation's first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO)

The company's purchase of its unique mobile number series is expected to enhance service delivery and accessibility

In a historic move, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has assigned a mobile number series to Vitel Wireless (Vitel), making it the country's first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).

The assignment of the 0712 mobile number series to Vitel by the NCC represents a major turning point in Nigeria's telecom industry. This change highlights the nation's increasing adoption of cutting-edge and affordable telecom options.

Vanguard reported that Nigeria is becoming more receptive to new telecom companies, as evidenced by Vitel's rise to prominence as a fully licensed MVNO. It is anticipated that the company's acquisition of its distinctive mobile number series will improve accessibility and service delivery.

According to Kenneth Nwabueze, Chairman and CEO of Vitel Wireless, “the allocation of the 0712 mobile number series to Vitel demonstrates the trust and confidence the NCC has in our ability to deliver innovative and high-quality telecom services.

“This achievement is expected to pave the way for Vitel to offer a range of innovative services, further expanding Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape.”

Vitel Wireless is now ready for a seamless market entry and is positioned to introduce cutting-edge, reasonably priced, and customer-focused services throughout Nigeria after successfully fulfilling all government regulatory requirements.

Nwabueze further emphasised the significance of this achievement, stating,

“This is a landmark achievement not only for Vitel Wireless but also for the Nigerian telecommunications sector as a whole. Our team is excited to be at the forefront of this new era, bringing innovative telecom services to Nigerians and ensuring connectivity for all. We are committed to providing reliable and cost-effective solutions that will drive Nigeria’s digital economy forward.”

Vitel Wireless is poised to revolutionize the MVNO market in Nigeria by utilizing cutting-edge technology and improving customer satisfaction while providing customized solutions that cater to the various demands of both people and companies.

The business is in a strong position to deliver outstanding service quality both domestically and abroad by obtaining both a dedicated mobile number series and an international routing code.

