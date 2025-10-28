Ogun Digital Summit (ODS) 2025, Ogun State’s flagship technology and innovation event, has confirmed the participation of a highly distinguished speaker, the Microsoft General Manager for West Africa (Nigeria & Ghana), Mr. Abideen Yusuf. This announcement underscores ODS’s growing influence as a premier platform driving digital transformation and technology leadership across Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Scheduled to take place on November 20th at the prestigious June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun state, ODS 2025 promises an unparalleled convergence of top industry leaders, tech innovators, policy makers, investors, and entrepreneurs. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge discussions across key content tracks, including Artificial Intelligence, Web3 & Blockchain, Agritech, Creative Economy, Policy and Governance, Future of Work, and Startup Investment.

Mr. Abideen Yusuf will bring invaluable insights on digital innovation, enterprise technology adoption, and the evolving role of cloud computing and AI in accelerating economic growth across Africa. As General Manager for Microsoft, Nigeria & Ghana, the executive oversees transformative initiatives that empower businesses, governments, and communities through technology-driven solutions.

“We are excited to have Mr. Abideen grace our podium this year as we welcome this outstanding leader from Microsoft to Ogun Digital Summit,” said the Ogun Digital Summit Convener, Mr. Victor Adeleye.

“His presence highlights the trust global brands place in Ogun State’s vibrant innovation ecosystem. His expertise will inspire and equip our attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Ogun Digital Summit is proudly organised by Grazac, the leading technology innovation hub in the state, and supported by Ogun State Government through Ogun State Bureau of Information Technology (BIT), Busha, Prooval, Faztorder, LandXpress, Tech Cabal, TechEconomy, Techparley, and Legit.ng, who play a crucial role in amplifying the summit’s reach and storytelling. Other community partners are Friends of Figma and The Bunker Abeokuta.

Beyond captivating keynotes, the summit will also feature interactive panel sessions, startup pitches, and masterclasses, all designed to foster collaboration and unlock new opportunities for digital entrepreneurs and stakeholders. The summit aims to position Ogun State as a leading technology hub in Africa, enhancing Nigeria’s status in the global digital economy.

Other notable stakeholders expected to attend the Ogun Digital Summit 2025 include, among others, Seye Bandele, Co-founder and CEO of PaidHR, Angel Adelaja, Founder, Fresh Direct, and SA to the Governor of Ogun State on Agriculture, and Ayodeji Odusote, SA to the Honourable Minister of Finance on Technology and Digital Transformation.

Registration for Ogun Digital Summit 2025 is currently open, attracting a diverse mix of participants ranging from seasoned industry practitioners to aspiring innovators and early-stage startups. Organizers emphasize the importance of early registration to secure a place at this landmark event.

For more information and to register, visit www.ogundigitalsummit.com.

About ogun digital summit

Ogun Digital Summit is an annual gathering focused on driving digital transformation and economic diversification through technology in Ogun State. The summit attracts thousands of participants across sectors, including technology, agriculture, creative economy, government, and finance.

