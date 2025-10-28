MTN has announced its 2026 Global Graduate Development Programme in Nigeria, targeting ambitious graduates

The programme, the company said, will combine formal training through MTN Academy and Duke Corporate Education with on-the-job development

There will also be mentorship, job rotations, and executive interactions for successful applicants

MTN has officially opened recruitment for its 2026 Global Graduate Development Programme (GGDP) in Nigeria.

The programme targets ambitious and talented graduates ready to build careers in the telecom and technology sectors.

MTN announces a new opportunity for graduates to join its leadership and innovation training scheme. Photo: mtn

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement published on its website, MTN said the programme aims to source, develop, and accelerate top graduates.

The programme will give selected applicants the needed experience that fast-tracks them into critical roles within the company.

What to know about MTN Graduate Development Programme

The MTN Graduate Development Programme combines formal training and on-the-job development.

The formal component is delivered through MTN Academy in partnership with Duke Corporate Education, and includes modules at MTN’s three regional learning centres in Southern, Northern, and Western Africa.

Participants will experience blended learning approaches, such as metaphoric immersive sessions, digital and media-based channels, and engagement with social media platforms.

On-the-job development takes place locally within MTN operating companies and includes job rotation, in-role experience, interaction with executive committees, mentoring, and coaching.

MTN said the programme provides bespoke professional development and significant employment experience.

Requirements to apply for MTN graduate programme

Must have graduated no earlier than 2023 with a minimum of Second Class Upper (2:1) or HND Upper Credit.

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by September 2025 and hold a valid certificate.

Must be fluent in English.

Must possess a valid international passport.

Skills and Competencies

Partnership and Business Development skills

Digital Marketing skills

Strong numeracy and analytical abilities

Technology security knowledge

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Research and trend analysis capabilities

Relationship-building and teamwork skills

Intermediate proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

MTN Nigeria launches its 2026 Graduate Development Programme to empower future leaders. Photo: blackCAT

Source: Getty Images

Behavioural expectations for applicants

MTN said applicants must demonstrate MTN’s core values: leadership, innovation, relationships, integrity, and a can-do attitude.

They must also exhibit MTN’s vital behaviours: complete accountability, get it done, active collaboration, and complete candour.

Also, all applicants must be Nigerian citizens who have completed NYSC and possess a valid international passport.

How to apply

Interested graduates are encouraged to submit applications through the official MTN careers portal.

