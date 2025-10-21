Dangote Cement Plc has announced the launch of its 2025 Management Trainee Programme

The opportunity is open to mid-career professionals across Nigeria that are ready to develop their leadership skills and get mentored

Participants will benefit from structured training, health insurance, a pension plan, and opportunities

Dangote Cement Plc is accepting applications from qualified Nigerians for its 2025 Management Trainee Programme.

In a statement, the company said the 18-month programme offers mid-career professionals a unique opportunity to accelerate their development and become future leaders within the company.

According to Dangote Cement, selected applicants will have the opportunity of leadership exposure and hands-on business knowledge across various divisions, including operations, technical, commercial, and corporate functions.

The company described the initiative as a “prestigious career acceleration journey” that blends the rigour of an MBA with practical industry experience through real-world projects, mentorship, and classroom-based learning.

The company stated:

The journey to greatness starts with a step. Apply for the Dangote Cement Management Trainee Programme.

"The Dangote Management Trainee Programme is an 18-month journey designed to prepare high-potential professionals for leadership roles through cross-functional experience, classroom learning, executive mentorship, and hands-on projects."

What to know about the Dangote programme

Dangote said, the 2025 Management Trainee Programme aims to build a pipeline of enterprise-minded leaders who can thrive in challenging business environments.

Participants will undertake structured rotations across major Dangote Cement plants, depots, and corporate offices to gain firsthand exposure to the industrial and commercial sides of the business.

The curriculum includes an intensive one-month classroom immersion focused on business strategy, cement industry fundamentals, risk management, and leadership.

Trainees will also participate in three leadership labs centred on personal mastery, team leadership, and enterprise leadership.

Dangote programme application guidelines and eligibility

Dangote Cement stated that applicants must meet all academic and professional requirements listed in the official programme advert.

The opportunity is open only to candidates legally eligible to work in Nigeria.

Requirements for Dangote 2025 Trainee Programme

Must be between 28 and 35 years old

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

5 to 10 years of relevant work experience

Possession of a Bachelor's Degree or Higher National Diploma (HND for technical roles)

Strong analytical and quantitative skills with comfort in data-driven decision-making

Demonstrated leadership potential with the ability to influence stakeholders across all levels

Resilience and adaptability to thrive in demanding industrial environments

Key expectations of Dangote 2025 Trainee Programme

Complete a one-month classroom immersion covering business strategy, economic analysis, cement industry fundamentals, and leadership

Undertake structured rotations across Operations, Commercial, and Corporate functions

Participate in site visits and extended assignments at major plants and depots for hands-on experience

Work on high-impact projects that address strategic business priorities

Take part in leadership labs focused on personal mastery, team leadership, and enterprise leadership

Benefits

Comprehensive training and development

Private health insurance

Pension management

Paid time off

Dangote graduate programme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Cement Plc announced the launch of its 2025 Graduate Trainee Knowledge Transfer Programmes.

The programme offers young Nigerian graduates opportunities to build careers in both technical and support service roles.

The support services programme will focus on departments such as Human Resources, Finance, Sales, Marketing, Logistics, Procurement, and Information Technology.

