Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) is facing pressure from edtech startups over an alleged lack of transparency in its selection process for the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship.

CcHUB recently announced the selection of 12 edtech startups, giving them access to $100,000 in equity-free funding, connections to a vibrant network of investors, among other benefits.

Nigerian edtech startup Dumena is alleging systemic flaws within the fellowship’s cohort selection.

Vanguard reports that in an open letter Dumena shifts from solidarity to a critique of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship's selection process.

In their letter titled “Championing Transparency and Grassroots Impact in African Innovation,” Dumena claimed that only 4 out of 12 startups in the recent cohort demonstrate active community engagement and are locally based.

The startup argues that the current innovation ecosystem favours startups with foreign affiliations and polished optics over those with proven local community impact.

Referring to an internal report compiled by Izesan! on May 31, Dumena claims that the majority of selected startups are either led from abroad or lack a strategy focused on local engagement.

It said:

"The report uncovers a critical issue: only 4 of 12 startups in the cohort demonstrate active community engagement and are locally based.”

The startup’s letter marks a significant shift from previous expressions of support for transparency to a demand for reform.

ThisDay reports that Dumena calls for transparent selection criteria prioritising measurable community engagement, constructive feedback for all applicants, and an end to what they describe as ‘silent gatekeeping.’

These demands follow Izesan!’s earlier allegations of dismissive treatment and unacknowledged applications over three years, despite their focus on preserving indigenous African languages through educational technology

As of at the time of publication, CcHUB has not publicly responded to the allegations or the findings in the internal report.

The Mastercard Foundation, associated with the fellowship, has also remained silent on the matter.

Dumena concludes with a call for collective action:

“Together, we can build an ecosystem where grassroots impact is celebrated, and every innovator has a fair opportunity to thrive.”

