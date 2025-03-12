Moniepoint has opened an application for its women in Tech programme, expanding it from 10 to 15 to close the gender gap

The company revealed that the programme will expose women to cloud engineering, backend engineering, and technical product management

The six-month internship programme will offer them the opportunity of full-time employment with a competitive salary

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

One of Nigeria’s leading financial technology companies, Moniepoint has announced the expansion of its Women in Tech Programme, increasing its internship from 10 to 15 to bridge the gender gap in the tech sector.

The company said the scheme offers applicants the opportunity to join different teams across cloud engineering, backend engineering, technical product management, data engineering, systems administration, technical support, and user experience.

Moniepoint moves to empower more women, expands Women in Tech programme to 15.

Source: Getty Images

Moniepoint Women in Tech to inspire more women

Tagged Dream 15, the programme will enable the participants to embark on a six-month internship, where they will be exposed to direct mentorship, competitive salary, work tools, branded items, and possible full-time employment based on performance.

Vice President of People Operations at Moniepoint, Chinaza Nduka-Dike said that the Women in Tech scheme is about inspiring inclusion and creating sustainable paths for women to thrive in the tech ecosystem.

She said Moniepoint is empowering women to take on leadership positions, develop critical thinking, and shape the future of tech.

According to her, the Women in Tech programme has been transformative for the broader tech community.

Moniepoint Women in Tech to offer inclusion

By providing access to mentorship, training, and experience, the company is working to narrow the gender gap in tech, ensuring that women play an important role in the industry, she said.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that women account for 25% of the tech workforce, despite having 22% of STEM graduates annually.

These data show the need for the Women in Tech programme to equip young women with practical experience, mentorship, and opportunities to contribute to projects shaping Africa’s digital finance future.

Moniepoint secures Visa investment

This comes after Moniepoint secured a new investment from an international leader in digital payments.

Co-founder and CEO of Moniepoint Group, Tosin Eniolorunda, announced this latest investment via his LinkedIn page.

The CEO noted that the partnership between Visa and Moniepoint group is a major leap for Moniepoint and the millions of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that it serves.

Moniepoint’s future with Visa

Eniolorunda noted in his announcement that Visa will be bringing its funds as well as its expertise to bear in the Moniepoint group operations.

Eniolorunda reiterated the group’s devotion to empowering businesses of all sizes with solutions ranging from payments to credit and business management.

Moniepoint secures critical funding from Visa to expand card support.

Source: Getty Images

He added that Visa's investment will help the company advance its mission and extend financial inclusion and access in underserved communities in Nigeria.

Moniepoint announces job vacancy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moniepoint, Africa’s all-in-one financial company, has announced a job opportunity for the communication specialist position.

The company disclosed that the individual will help to tell the company’s story clearly and engagingly while collaborating with the Corporate Affairs team.

The eligible individual will gather and craft content highlighting the company’s impact.

