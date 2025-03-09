The Canadian government has announced 70,000 job openings for young people in the summer through the Canada Summer Jobs

The initiative targets young people between 15 and 30, providing them with employment and helping them gain experience while earning income

The initiative will offer opportunities in various sectors such as recreation, food services, marketing, tourism, housing construction, and others

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The government of Canada has announced 70,000 job openings for young people this summer via Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ).

The initiative moves to provide young people with employment, helping them to gain skills and experience while earning income to support their education and living expenses.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau's government announces 70,000 job vacancies for young people. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The programme targets people ages 15-30

Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, said that young people between 15 and 30 will have access to job placements.

The programme will offer opportunities in various industries including recreation, food services, marketing, tourism, housing construction, and environmental protection.

Beginning 21 April 2025, young people seeking jobs can explore various openings via the Job Bank website and mobile app.

The government encourages applicants to update their resumes, create a Job Bank account, and check for new openings in the summer.

The summer job focuses on young people

According to reports, the Canada Summer Job prioritises young people facing barriers to employment.

The opportunity includes Indigenous youth, black and racialised youth, youth with disabilities, youth, and rural and remote, or official language minority communities via equitable job access and support for a more inclusive workforce.

Reports say the initiative is delivered through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) designed to help young people transition into the workforce.

Findings have shown that youth participating in the programme experience better long-term earnings than non-participants.

The survey conducted in 2024 revealed that 92% gained confidence in critical employment skills, while 85% expressed hope about their future career prospects.

Canada budgeted $351.1 million for CSJ

The Canadian government has allocated $351.1 million for the initiative in the 2025-2026 financial year.

Of the amount, $200.5 million is designated for CSJ, which focuses on job creation in sectors facing critical labour shortages, such as housing construction.

Justin Trudeau's government announces new openings for young people Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

An additional $150.7 million will support job placements and employment services under the broader YESS initiative.

Ien stressed the programme's impact, saying that a summer job is more than a paycheque; it is an opportunity for young people to gain valuable skills and explore career paths.

Canada Commission, experts react to denial of CDS

Legit.ng earlier reported that the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria has finally reacted to the visa denial to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, and other top military officials.

Legit.ng recalls that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the Canadian government can go to hell.

Ribadu said it is painful and disrespectful for the Canadian embassy to deny Musa and other senior military officials visas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng