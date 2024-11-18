Moniepoint Announces Job Vacancy After Securing Funding From Google, Other Investors
- Moniepoint, one of Nigeria's biggest financial technology companies, has opened a job opportunity for the position of communication specialist
- The individual will help to tell the company’s story clearly and engagingly while collaborating with the Corporate Affairs team
- Moniepoint emerged as one of Africa’s fintech unicorns after securing funding from a raft of investors, which includes Google and others
Moniepoint, Africa’s all-in-one financial company, has announced a job opportunity for the communication specialist position.
The company disclosed that the individual will help to tell the company’s story clearly and engagingly while collaborating with the Corporate Affairs team.
Critical roles for the candidates
The eligible individual will gather and craft content highlighting the company’s impact. They will also be responsible for developing innovative campaigns, designing fresh content via data insights, and creating pieces for various platforms, including social and media reports.
The company said it seeks someone who can transform facts into engaging narratives that resonate with its audience, breathing life into its mission.
Moniepoint disclosed that the responsibilities include shaping Moniepoint’s brand voice and ensuring all content aligns seamlessly with its messaging strategy.
The job purpose
Also, the individual will translate complex issues into compelling and accessible content that speaks to our stakeholders, collaborate with internal teams to coordinate and oversee the collection and production of engaging stories and maintain an editorial calendar that showcases a diverse array of stories and content.
Other tasks include asking questions and building rapport with story subjects across teams and external stakeholders, identifying opportunities to gather content from the field and internal audiences to support our editorial strategy and partnering with the Communications and PR teams to develop innovative campaigns and uncover new content possibilities.
The company said successful candidates will receive an attractive salary, pension, health insurance, annual bonus, plus other benefits.
Moniepoint emerged as one of Africa’s fintech unicorns after securing funding from a raft of investors, which includes Google and others.
The company said:
Moniepoint is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
Interested candidates should click on the link: https://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/moniepoint/jobs/4468603101#app to apply.
