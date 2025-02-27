The managing director and CEO of OPay has been honoured as a recipient of the 2025 Legit Business Names Awards

Gotring, a former CBN director, has played a pivotal role in OPay's outstanding accomplishments since joining the company in 2023

The financial services veteran advised aspiring entrepreneurs to remain committed to their goals to enable them to navigate challenges

Dauda Wuritka Gotring, managing director of OPay, has been recognised as one of the winners of the prestigious "Legit Business Names 2025: Fintech Leaders" award.

The award celebrates fintech executives who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and measurable impact on the Nigerian economy.

Since June 2023, Dauda Gotring has driven OPay’s growth, making it a top fintech player in Nigeria. Photo credit - OPay

Gotring, a seasoned professional with a rich background in financial services, previously served as the Director of the Trade and Exchange Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He also made his mark as a gubernatorial candidate in Plateau state. His wealth of experience has been pivotal to OPay's remarkable achievements over the past year.

Since stepping into his role at OPay in June 2023, Gotring has leveraged his extensive expertise to steer the online banking platform toward unprecedented success in 2024, solidifying its position as a leading player in the fintech sector.

A year of multiple achievements for OPay

2024 was a transformative year for OPay, solidifying its position as a leader in Nigeria's financial technology sector following its attainment of unicorn status in 2021.

Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and social impact initiatives, OPay has furthered its mission of empowering Nigerians and driving financial inclusion.

In 2024, OPay expanded its physical footprint with over 21 new offices nationwide, providing real-time, bespoke customer support and creating job opportunities.

Complementing this is a 24/7 in-app customer service centre, enabling users to resolve issues seamlessly from the comfort of their homes.

On the innovation front, OPay introduced Pay With OPay, a closed-loop checkout solution for effortless transactions on platforms like Jumia, Arik Air, DSTV, BetNaija and others.

Security enhancements such as NightGuard and Large Transaction Shield brought unprecedented safety measures, including facial recognition for high-value transactions.

Strategic partnerships with top corporates like UAC Foods, Shoprite, Chicken Republic, and other big brands strengthened OPay's ecosystem and enhanced its reach across industries.

The company also prioritised social impact, supporting nearly 60,000 students, empowering 100 women, and raising N30 million through its Play4aChild initiative.

Scholarships worth N18 million were awarded to students at the University of Ibadan and Ahmadu Bello University, with plans to expand to 18 more institutions.

OPay's achievements earned accolades, such as the Mobile Payment Provider of the Year at the BAFI Awards and the Financial Inclusion Innovation Award from the CBN, highlighting its pivotal role in the country's transition to a cashless economy.

In concluding 2024, OPay's accomplishments not only reflect its resilience but also set the stage for greater innovation and impact in the years ahead.

Opay going into 2025 with more innovations

Speaking about plans for 2025, Gotring said OPay aims to enhance financial technology in Nigeria while advancing its vision of being a respected fintech leader that drives financial inclusion and social value.

He said:

"In 2025, OPay is committed to building on its successes and taking bold steps to further improve financial technology in Nigeria, in line with our mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. We also remain committed to our vision of becoming the most respected and popular financial technology company that actively creates social value."

Gotring emphasised that with these strides, 2025 promises to be another transformative year as OPay innovates to meet the financial needs of all Nigerians.

OPay's achievements have earned it accolades, highlighting its pivotal role in the country's transition to a cashless economy. Photo credit - OPay

Gotring advises entrepreneurs to embrace innovation

Successful businesses solve real problems by understanding their audience, addressing genuine challenges, and leveraging technology to innovate and adapt in a fast-evolving world.

He said:

"First, the most successful businesses are built on solving real problems. OPay was founded to address a critical need for inclusive, accessible, and reliable financial services in Nigeria. Entrepreneurs must begin by deeply understanding their audience, identifying genuine challenges, and crafting solutions that create tangible value.

"In today’s fast-evolving world, technology is the key to staying relevant. Entrepreneurs must embrace innovation and remain agile, keeping pace with industry trends and adapting as necessary."

According to Gotring, maintaining customer trust has been foundational to OPay's growth and remains a top priority. Hence, entrepreneurs must be seen as trustworthy partners by customers and stakeholders alike.

He said:

"Entrepreneurs should prioritize consistency, quality, and transparency, ensuring they are seen as reliable and trustworthy partners by customers and stakeholders alike. In addition, we encourage all entrepreneurs to leverage OPay's solutions comprising cutting-edge, technology-driven payment solutions to enhance operational efficiency and scalable business growth."

Lastly, he added that entrepreneurs must remain committed to their goals, navigating challenges with resilience and focus.

Opay assures customers of security of funds

