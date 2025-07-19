Dangote Refinery has decided to reinstate its N5 per-litre fuel discount for its affiliated petrol marketers

The scheme was suspended after allegations of diversion by some individuals for quick profits on their purchase

The refinery is now ready to implement measures for a more transparent and structured scheme

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced plans to reintroduce its suspended N5 per-litre fuel rebate initiative for its strategic partners.

The company stopped the discount on July 13, 2025, after it uncovered a fresh racket involving affiliate marketers and strategic partners diverting subsidised refined petroleum products for profit.

Dangote plans to reintroduce the suspended discount scheme Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

A memo from Fatima Dangote, Group Executive Director of Commercial Operations on July 13, 2025 detailed how marketers resold discounted fuel directly from the refinery grounds, bypassing official pricing and supply protocols.

The unauthorised resales disrupted downstream pricing patterns and raised concerns about long-term market stability.

Some marketers reportedly sold lifting rights to third parties instead of delivering Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to approved retail outlets. Others diverted fuel to unregistered depots, avoiding logistics expenses while profiting from price gaps.

This forced the refinery to suspend the discount scheme to restructure and ensure transparency.

Despite the suspension, Dangote confirmed that all pre-paid Product Release Notes (PRNs) issued before July 13 would remain valid at the previous discounted rate.

Group Head of Corporate Communications Anthony Chiejina confirmed the ongoing audit.

Dangote plans to restore the rebate

Punch reports that Dangote refinery will resume the scheme but this time it will include digital tracking of ATCs, tighter allocation reviews, and performance-based incentives.

These changes aim to close exploitative loopholes and restore trust in the discount model.

The company has reminded all strategic partners to adhere to regulated pump price limits at their filling stations.

Petroleumprice.ng quoted an official:

“We didn’t cancel the partnership only the rebate was paused. “We’re developing a transparent, technology-driven process.”

Although the refinery has not published names of non-compliant marketers, insiders say that partners under review include MRS Oil, TotalEnergies, Techno Oil, Ardova, Heyden Petroleum, Optima Energy, and Hyde Energy.

Social media reaction to Dangote decision

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinion on Dangote's decision; some praised the swift intervention, others criticised marketers for exploiting the system.

@TitiSanni wrote:

“This is what private-sector accountability looks like,."

@12CanCode said:

“Nigerians will exploit any opportunity and call it innovation,”

Meanwhile, @Tobego_Tobego urged citizens to take responsibility:

“We can’t keep blaming the government when we sabotage ourselves.”

Depots cut price to compete with Dangote refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Private depot owners across Nigeria have slashed their ex-depot petrol prices in a bid to stay competitive with the Dangote Refinery.

The refinery cut its petrol price from N880 to N820 per litre and has kept it steady between the N819 and N821 levels.

Filling station owners seek better margins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng