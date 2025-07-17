Konga is offering a limited-time 30-day promotion on the Starlink Gen 2 kit, priced at N467,995, a significant discount from its regular price of N590,000

This offer aims to provide reliable, high-speed internet access to individuals and businesses across Nigeria, enhancing digital experiences

The promotion follows Starlink's expansion plans to improve bandwidth capacity and service availability in key cities like Lagos and Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

With a unique 30-day promotional offer on the Starlink Gen 2 kit, Konga is driving the country's high-speed internet adoption.

Konga is offering a limited-time 30-day promotion on the Starlink Gen 2 kit. Photo Credit: Elon Musk

Source: UGC

Customers in Nigeria who are looking for dependable internet connectivity will find the limited-time deal to be quite valuable.

Konga is selling the Starlink Gen 2 kit for an incredible promotional price of N467,995, which is a huge decrease from the regular N590,000 and represents significant savings of over N120,000 per unit. This emphasises Konga's dedication to digital empowerment.

The offer, which is only available for 30 days, gives people and companies a special chance to get dependable, fast internet connectivity to revolutionise their digital experiences.

The well-planned advertising effort comes after Starlink recently revealed plans to increase its bandwidth capacity across the country.

With improved service availability in Lagos, Abuja, and other high-demand areas, ThisDay reported that the satellite internet service provider has formally resumed operations for clients throughout Nigeria.

Commenting on the promotional campaign, Head of Commercial Operations at Konga, Melvin Onochie, stated:

“This exclusive Starlink promotion reinforces our position as Nigeria’s leading technology retail partner. We are committed to bridging the digital divide by making premium internet solutions accessible to all Nigerians. This offer reiterates our dedication to removing barriers to reliable internet access.”

Elon Musk’s starlink resumes new customer activation

Legit.ng reported that the satellite internet provider, Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, has resumed new customer onboarding in Nigeria following the expansion of its network capacity and a regulatory pause that stopped residential orders last year.

The company, which has over 60,000 subscribers in Nigeria, suspended new orders for its residential internet kits across Nigeria in November 2024.

Customers seeking to purchase the company’s kits on its website were told that activations were on hold due to regulatory approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Activation requires the company to install Starlink’s hardware, such as a dish, and connect to the company’s satellite network to start using the internet service. The suspension meant the company could not onboard new customers.

According to reports, following infrastructure upgrades, the internet firm has now resumed activations and expanded its bandwidth capacity to serve more customers in high-demand zones.

Konga is selling the Starlink Gen 2 kit for an incredible promotional price. Photo Credit: Elon Musk

Source: Getty Images

Starlink offers free one-month internet subscription

Legit.ng reported that with a planned increase in coverage and an alluring free trial offer, Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet provider, Starlink, is quickly expanding its presence in Nigeria's rapidly evolving internet industry.

Starlink has increased its regional bandwidth capacity, particularly in Rivers, Delta, and Edo states, in an effort to improve service availability and broaden digital access.

Since its inception in Nigeria in early 2023, the company has been aggressively expanding across the country, and this move is part of that effort.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng