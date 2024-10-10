Your Face, Your Security: OPay Launches Large Transaction Shield Feature
Nigeria’s leading financial institution, OPay, has introduced its Large Transaction Shield feature, a groundbreaking new addition to ensure an extra layer of security for customers’ funds, especially on large transactions.
Financial security, customer data breach, cyber threats, unauthorised access and fraud are some of the issues people face when trying to safeguard their funds with safety measures such as two-factor authentication, OTPs and pins only providing a basic layer of protection.
OPay has demonstrated their commitment to safeguarding the funds of its users by introducing facial authentication with the Large Transaction Shield feature, a new addition to ensure that customers have extra control over high-value transactions on the platform and safeguard their funds from unapproved access. The feature is the first of its kind in the industry and further reinforces OPay leadership in the financial ecosystem in the country.
The Large Transaction Shield feature involves users setting limits to the amount of money that can be sent during a transaction, either on a daily or monthly basis. It can be customised based on the user's preference. This ensures that transactions exceeding the set limit will need extra verification to be processed. When such large transactions occur, users are made to verify their identity with the facial recognition prompt, thereby ensuring that funds are safe and transactions are approved by the account owner.
Key features of Large Transaction Shield
1. Facial recognition for large transactions
2. Personalised transaction limits and enhanced protection
How to activate Large Transaction Shield
Follow the simple steps below to activate Large Transaction Shield feature:
1. Log in to OPay app and select “Me” icon
2. Go to Security Centre and click Transfer protection
3. Activate Large Transaction Shield and set preferred amount, then “Turn On”
4. Verify ID by following facial verification steps
OPay’s Large Transaction Shield feature further amplifies the company’s commitment to customer protection and satisfaction. It empowers users to carry out transactions with more confidence that their funds’ safety is assured.
OPay’s CEO, Dauda Gotring, emphasised this when he said:
"We are committed to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions that prioritise user safety and convenience. The Large Transaction Shield is a testament to our dedication to providing a secure and reliable platform for our customers. By requiring facial verification for large transactions, we are further strengthening our defences against potential fraud and ensuring that every payment is authorised by the rightful account holder."
Source: Legit.ng
