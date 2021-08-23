Fintech startup, OPay, becomes a unicorn company as it ruffles shoulders with Flutterwave, Jumia, and two other fintech companies in Africa

OPay gets N160 billion from eight investors as it seeks to fasten the development of emerging markets in Africa and Middle East

SoftBank invested in OPay, while Sequoia Capital China, DragonBall Capital, Meituan, Redpoint China, Source Code Capital, and others contributed

Two months after Flutterwave became the third unicorn fintech company in Africa, OPay has achieved the same feat with the fundraising of over N160 bblli illion.

The Nigerian mobile payment platform with market presence in Africa and Middle East, is now valued at $2 billion almost four years after it was founded by Opera, the internet search engine firm.

This valuation increases the list of unicorns in Africa - which is startups valued above a billion-dollar - to five, joining Interswitch, Jumia, Fawry and Flutterwave.

OPay's N160 billion, and investors led by SoftBank

The $2 billion valuation of OPay was made possible by the investment round led by SoftBank Vision Fund, alongside Sequoia Capital China, DragonBall Capital.

Other participants included Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan, Redpoint China, Source Code Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia and 3W Capital - the eight investors contributed N160 billion.

This is one of few fundraising organised by OPay, as the fintech company had raised about $170 million prior to the recent capital infusion announced on Monday, August 23, 2021, by Bloomberg.

What SoftBank is saying about OPay?

This is SoftBank's first investment entry into Africa, and according to Kentaro Matsui, Managing Director of SoftBank Group Corp. and former managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers:

“We believe our investment will help the company extend its offering to adjacent markets and replicate its successful business model in Egypt and other countries in the region.”

OPay intends to incorporate the funds in its bid to power and hasten the development of emerging market through financial technology, Yahui Zhou, OPay Chief Executive Officer said.

OPay's growth within three years has seen it make above $3 billion as monthly transaction volumes.

Note: Legit.ng made enquiries regarding the deal from SoftBank, and is still awaiting response.

