Anambra State has begun plans to reduce the cost of internet in the state by waiving Right of Way charges for telecom firms

The statement government also has concluded plans to establish an Internet Exchange Point (IXP) in the state

The CEO of the state’s ICT agency revealed that the IXP will allow Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to connect

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Anambra State Governor, Chukuwma Soludo, has begun plans to reduce the cost of access to the internet in the state.

The CEO of the state’s ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, disclosed during an online media briefing recently and said part of the plans includes a partnership with Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to establish an Internet Exchange Point in the state.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo waives RoW for telecom, internet firms Credit: 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

The state government moves to establish an internet exchange point

An Internet Exchange Point is a physical facility that connects Internet infrastructure firms such as ISPs.

Companies can shorten their path to the transit coming from other participating networks, reducing latency, improving round trip time, and reducing costs by having a presence in an IXP location.

Agbata said IXP in the state will have far-reaching implications for the local digital ecosystem and the broader community.

He asked all ISPs in the state to support the project, stating the IXP would act as a central hub, bringing different network operators, higher educational institutions providing internet services, and ISPs.

Anambra waives Right of Way charges for telcos

Agbata said the state has also activated a pilot phase of its public Wifi at Aroma Junction, Book Foundation, Unizik Gate, and Ifite Awka.

Per the CEO, efforts are ongoing to extend the public Wifi to other spaces across the state in line with the governor’s manifesto.

The development comes as the state government began zero charges on Right of Way (RoW) by telecom companies.

The state said the high cost of RoW had significantly hindered broadband access in Nigeria as other states charge above the N145 per linear meter fixed by the federal government.

According to reports, Anambra is one of the two states, including Kaduna, to announce zero charges on RoW to allow for rapid rollout of fibre infrastructure.

Legit.ng reported that The recent competition in the industry has seen a crash in the cost of the service in the country with many providers jostling for pockets of Nigerians.

Many of the service providers in Nigeria depend heavily on subscription models and their services are geared towards meeting the needs of corporate clients.

As of the last count, Nigeria boasts 225 internet service providers with new entrants billed to enter the space.

