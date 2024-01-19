The Nigeria Customs Service has launched the revamped e-auction portal for abandoned goods at the ports

The Customs said the new portal gives Nigerians the opportunity to participate in the sale of seized and overtime items

It stated that online auctioning opens every Tuesday at noon and closes at 6 pm, and winners receive confirmation emails

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) revealed on Friday, January 19, 2023, that it has resumed the electronic auctioning of abandoned and seized cars and other goods, including consignments in containers that have overstayed in the ports.

A statement by the Service's National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the overhauled e-auction portal was unveiled on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Controller of Customs, Tin-Can Island Port, Dera Nnadi Credit: NCS

Source: Getty Images

The new portal enhances transparency

Maiwada said the new e-auction portal will ensure transparent disposal of seized and overtime goods and give Nigerians equal opportunity to participate.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The Customs spokesman said the strategic move aligns with the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 guidelines and shows the agency's dedication to fairness and efficiency.

He asked successful bidders to promptly download winning certificates via the link in the confirmation email, saying that winners must present the certificate where the goods are kept, and the clearance process is expected to be completed in seven days.

Customs reveals bid time

BusinessDay reports that Maiwada stressed that the periodic auctions open every Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 pm, giving the public regular opportunities to select and bid for preferred items.

According to him, Customs will remain committed to openness, accessibility, and public engagement via the new portal to promote a fair and efficient process for the disposal of goods.

Customs sets new revenue target after announcing new CBN exchange rate

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has set N1.13 trillion as a Tin-Can Island Port Command revenue target.

The Customs Area Controller of the Tin-Can Island Port Command, Dera Nnadi, disclosed this on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, and said the target allocated to the Tin-Can Island command makes up 27% of the national budget.

According to Nnadi, the revenue target was N801.5 billion, out of which it could collect N716.5 billion, representing 89% of its budget.

Source: Legit.ng