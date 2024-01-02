Airtel Africa plc announced Sunil Taldar as its new CEO to replace Olusegun Ogunsanya after he retires

The changes become effective from July 1, after which the Ogunsanya will lead Airtel’s charitable foundation.

Sunil Taldar, the company’s Director of Transformation with over thirty years of experience managing businesses, will take over from Ogunsanuya.

Airtel Africa plc announces the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Ogunsanya.

Airtel Africa's new CEO will take over on July 1, 2024. Photo Credit: Airtel

According to a disclosure filed to the Nigerian Exchange, Sunil Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director of Transformation, will be appointed as an Executive Director to the Board and take over as CEO on July 1, 2024, after a transition period,

As Director of Transformation, Taldar was in charge of organizing and directing major strategic projects intended to change the operations and business of Airtel Africa.

Taldar has over thirty years of experience managing businesses in the FMCG and telecommunications industries. He served as Director of Market Operations for fifteen years as Bharti Airtel Management Boardmemberd.

New role for Ogunsanya

Ogunsanya will take on a new role as the inaugural Chair of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation, building on his work as CEO, which included launching the company's first Sustainability Strategy. He also has extensive experience throughout Africa, running Airtel Africa's mobile money and telecommunications businesses in Nigeria.

The charity Foundation, according to the company, will accelerate the Company's dedication to its charity endeavors and environmental activities across its African locations.

It added that promoting digital inclusion, financial inclusion, access to education, and environmental protection will be the main goals of the Charitable Foundation.

The telecommiunicatin compooany also said the Charitable Foundation will function independently of the Airtel Africa Group and have a distinct legal personality.

Segun Ogunsanya, Chief Executive said,

“It has been a privilege to spend over 12 years of my career at Airtel Africa, and I am proud of what we have delivered for customers across Africa. We continue to transform lives.

“Now is the right time to hand over to a new leader who can build on Airtel Africa’s strengths and deliver on the significant opportunities ahead as I pursue my renewed interest in empowering Africans through digital and financial inclusion in a different capacity beyond the boundaries of for-profit organizations. This has been my ambition after a successful career spanning over 35 years in banking, FMCG, and telecommunications.”

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa plc, said,

“The Board is delighted to appoint Sunil Taldar as the Group's next Chief Executive Officer. His industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus, and proven delivery record will enable him to deliver our strategic objectives and lead the Group in the next stages of its development.”

“Concerning the transition period, Segun leads the business very effectively, as seen in our financial results. Given that Sunil Taldar has already joined the Group, we are confident that we will have an orderly leadership transition and handover of responsibilities.”

