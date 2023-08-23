Google is offering about N259 million to Nigerian and other startups from Africa to develop solutions to challenges using AI

Google revealed that the programme seeks to empowerer startups in Africa via mentorship and other support systems in the ecosystem

According to the tech company, applicants have until September 6 to apply via its Accelerator website

Tech giant Google has perfected plans to help startups in Nigeria and other parts of Africa with technology to solve complex local problems.

The tech company is championing the project through its Starups Accelerator: AI First initiative. The company explained that the development aims to support African startups looking to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve challenges, especially the ones around them.

Google to roll out powerful tools for startups in Nigeria, other African countries

The company said participants will benefit from access to Google's AI experience and technical resources, including $350,000 Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from experienced AI professionals, and invaluable networking opportunities.

It said that the project recognized the disruptive role that AI plays across the world.

Google also highlighted the importance of the contributions of African startups in Africa in solving some of the continent's most critical issues.

The company revealed that the AI First initiative is designed to support startups in delving into AI's potential.

Riding on the success of past initiatives such as Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders, the key aspiration remains consistent in supporting and boosting African-driven solutions.

Company seeks startups using AI to sole complex problems

The company hopes that more development will come to the AI community.

Google's Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, revealed that Africa's tech ecosystem is vibrant and evolving.

He said:

"It's inspiring to see African startups harnessing AI to address our unique challenges and setting benchmarks for the world. 'AI First' is more than a program; it's a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realize their full potential."

Reports say that Aiyegbusi stated that the 10-week equity-free accelerator is now open. Google is inviting startups to the series A stage in Africa or developing Africa-focused solutions with AI and machine learning.

Deadline and how to apply

He stated that startups are expected to apply on the Google Accelerator website between now and September 6.

Google said the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa Programme has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries.

The startups have raised over $263 million in funding and created over 2,800 direct jobs on the continent.

