The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has asked beneficiaries of the Presidential Grant to invest them wisely

Edu said this in Cross River State as the Ministry doled out N20,000 to each beneficiary in the state

The move is part of the Presidential Grant initially meant to ease living standards for impoverished Nigerians

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has pleaded with beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope financial grants approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invest the grants into profitable economic ventures.

Addressing the less privileged individuals in Cross River State on Monday, the Minister stated that the monies are not given to them for drinks or debauchery but to start a petty trade, boost their existing little business, and make better profits to sustain their families.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu and Governor Otu Credit: @betaedu

Top Nigerian states that have benefited from grant

She said:

"These monies can be used to start up little businesses. You can use these grants to boost your trade, which will help with sustainability. These grants are deliberate acts by the federal government to pull people out of poverty," she said.

Cross River, Lagos, Kogi, Imo, and Akwa Ibom have benefitted. Nigerians have reacted by thanking the President for the Yuletide gesture, saying that the money will provide sustainable livelihood for their households during this period.

Over 5,000 vulnerable, needy persons and even People With Disabilities, PWDs in Cross River state received N20,000 grants each from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

This is coming on the heels of other packages provided by the President to provide relief for Nigerians during this period.

It will be recalled that over 3.5 million households in Nigeria have already received the Renewed Hope conditional cash transfer, with another 4.5 million being enrolled and banked presently at various villages and communities across the country even through the season.

FG says payment for N-Power is ongoing

"These households are to be paid within two weeks. Furthermore, the payment of the backlog for NPower Beneficiaries is ongoing, with one month of income for almost 400,000 beneficiaries already completed this Yuletide season.," the minister said.

The event, the first of its kind in the state, excited the beneficiaries, especially the physically challenged persons who were part of the Christmas celebrations event in Calabar.

Speaking at the event, held at the Millennium Park, Calabar, the state capital, the Minister said the one-off grant was part of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu's determination to lift vulnerable Nigerians from the abysses of poverty across the country.

He said:

"Here in Cross River, we are flagging off the grant for vulnerable groups in Cross River. So far, we've reached 5,000 indigent and vulnerable persons at the grassroots level in this state, with plans to expand in the coming year. "

"We have checked and confirmed that these people are impoverished, and they deserve to benefit from the scheme in line with President Tinubu's commitment to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty in 2024 through the various social protection programs," the Minister said.

She urged the beneficiaries to invest the grants into profitable economic ventures.

Dr. Edu assured that qualified Cross Riverians will benefit from the federal government's social intervention programs being implemented through her Ministry and agencies within the sector.

Governor presents cheques to beneficiaries

Earlier, the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, flagged off the event and presented the Dummy Cheque to beneficiaries with the wife, Reverend Mrs. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, commended President Tinubu for championing the cause of the poor and prioritizing the welfare of the citizens.

The Cross River Governor, who said the state under his watch has been pushing for a people-first government, said he had given palliatives like never before in the history of Cross River and implored the beneficiaries to put the grants into proper use.

Otu said the "Grants for the Vulnerable" Program will undoubtedly significantly impact the lives of countless individuals in Cross River State.

"On behalf of the people of Cross River State, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, the President of this great Nation, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for truly making a difference in peoples lives daily and championing this cause of prioritizing the welfare of our citizens, it is easy to know a transparent government that means well for its people," he said.

