The NBS has provided a breakdown of states and regions with the highest number of national identification numbers (NIN)

NIN was introduced in 2014, and efforts have been made by the federal government to ensure that many Nigerians are registered

The latest data shows that Kano, Lagos, and Kaduna are the leading states with the highest registration and issuance of NIN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said it registered and issued 22.49 million National Identity Number (NIN) in 2022 both home and abroad.

This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics in its latest National Identity Registration Statistics report published on its website.

According to NBS, the total registration for the 36 states and FCT was 22, 237,022; while registrations in the diaspora were 255,726.

Number of NIN registration now more than 22 million Photo credit: NIMC

Breakdown of the NIN registration and issuance

NBS data shows Kano, Lagos and Kaduna topped the list of states with the highest NIN registration in 2022

Kano led the table with 2,444,224 registration, followed by Lagos 2,097,912 while Kaduna has 1,256,479.

Conversely Bayelsa, Ekiti and Ebonyi recorded the lowest with 100,525, 141,534, 165,375 respectively.

Part of the report reads:

“In 2022, there were a total of 22,492,748 registrations and NINs issued, comprising 12,643,563 males and 9,849,185 females. \\

"For diaspora registrations, which include Nigerian nationals living in foreign countries, the figures for 2022 show 255,726 registrations and NINs issued, with 140,496 being males and 115,230 being females.

Zonal Distribution:

North-West:

Highest registrations and NIN issued: 7,207,695

Leading state: Kano

Highest registrations and NIN issued in Kano: 1,322,194 males and 1,122,030 females

State with the least registrations and NIN issued: Zamfara

Least registrations and NIN issued in Zamfara: 358,029 males and 125,228 females

North-Central:

Leading state: Niger

Highest registrations and NIN issued in Niger: 368,131 males and 229,047 females

State with the least registrations and NIN issued: Kogi

Least registrations and NIN issued in Kogi: 163,721 males and 144,960 females

North-East:

Leading state: Bauchi

Highest registrations and NIN issued in Bauchi: 476,042 males and 288,184 females

State with the least registrations and NIN issued: Taraba

Least registrations and NIN issued in Taraba: 202,471 males and 132,470 females

South-East:

Leading state: Abia

Highest registrations and NIN issued in Abia: 359,119 males and 154,375 females

State with the least registrations and NIN issued: Ebonyi

Least registrations and NIN issued in Ebonyi: 90,346 males and 75,029 females

South-South:

Leading state: Rivers

Highest registrations and NIN issued in Rivers: 338,291 males and 310,198 females

State with the least registrations and NIN issued: Bayelsa

Least registrations and NIN issued in Bayelsa: 58,063 males and 42,462 females

South-West:

Leading state: Lagos

Highest registrations and NIN issued in Lagos: 1,104,042 males and 993,870 females

State with the least registrations and NIN issued: Ekiti

Least registrations and NIN issued in Ekiti: 76,199 males and 65,335 females

