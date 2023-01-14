A Ghanaian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing off her new look after spending three months in the United kingdom

In a video shared via her official account, she also revealed how she looked after living for 25 years in Ghana

According to her, relocating abroad was a good idea and she felt happy to have travelled to a new location

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young lady identified as @afrapapabi on TikTok has shared a lovely video of her physical transformation after moving to the United kingdom.

In the video making rounds online, she compared her present transformation with her former physique after staying for 25 years in Ghana.

Lady transforms after relocating to UK Photo Credit: @afrapapabi/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to her, the transformation was achieved in just three months after she decided to move to the UK.

Sharing the video, she noted that whoever said travelling abroad is not good was not saying the truth.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She wrote:

"Who say yankee no good? 25years in ghana and 3 months in UK."

Social media reactions

@Bellz commented:

"You’ve always been a fine girl, the difference is just camera quality."

@Usher Raymond Dawson reacted:

"I dnt know you buh that's the best thing to do. Never dream about coming back here. Addo show boy ne y3n eedi no nwonwooonwo wc ha."

@Thessy wrote:

"Even the air in Uk can change your entire look."

@Esinam replied:

"Girlll this is the kind of change l am talking about. Dammnnnnn. Don't dream of coming back l beg ahh God."

@Amon Treasure Jahday added:

"If you need small girl to help with house duties I'm in bolt a region make I drop application at once."

Watch the video below:

Couple share transformation after relocating to London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Adeegbe Oluwaseun, has stunned fans after sharing a video of the transformation of his family shortly after they relocated abroad. The excited man who got a job abroad, shared throwback photos of the moment his family got set for their relocation.

He also attached current photos and their transformation impressed netizens. While sharing the video, the young father used a hilarious voiceover which likened his relocation to London to moving to Heaven.

@larryojo68 reacted: "My friend, you did not only from Nigeria. Walahi,na escape you and ur family escaped. I thank God for you o o. The stress in Nigeria will make one look older than his or her great grand parent, chai see transformation."

Source: Legit.ng