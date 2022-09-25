On Wednesday, September 28, Legit.ng’s Digital Talks will host a live interview with Oluwajoba Oloba. He is the Co-founder of Nigeria’s fast growing collaborative and innovative space, The Nest Hub, with a commitment to promoting the growth of tech talents and sustaining the tech ecosystem.

Oluwajoba Oloba of The Nest Hub is our next guest on September Digital Talks episode

The Nest was launched as a result of its founders commitment to provide an enabling environment for startups and businesses to grow and fly, and to drive the human capacity development of the youth towards productivity through training, funding, mentoring and collaboration.

Since inception, The Nest has gone on to create a community for entrepreneurs, startup founders to grow and thrive. The community has successfully done this by adopting emerging technologies to create data-driven solutions that are innovative, futuristic, sustainable and commercially viable within the economy.

In 2020, the collaborative and innovation community partnered with global fintech platform, WorldRemit, to empower entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Zimbabwe. The partnership which was forged to build scalable business models across Africa, focused on equipping African entrepreneurs with effective skill sets and tools to build, innovate and scale their businesses.

In 2022, The Nest in collaboration with World Intellectual Property Oragnisation (WIPO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, has launched Technology Innovation Support Centre (TISC), to support technology startups and entrepreneurs, while promoting global research in a digital era.

At a time in our nation's economy when the growth of the entrepreneur and input of the tech ecosystem can significantly contribute to national development, there is a need to have conversations of what can be done to ensure the growth of entrepreneurs despite the nation’s harsh economic realities. Most importantly, there is a need to deliberate on how best it is to sustain our new crude- Technology.

This webinar is free. All you have to do is click on this link to register and this link to join the Facebook event by 12PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Discovering growth hacks and scaling opportunities in Tech

Recent news from the tech ecosystem shows how new tech startups are scaling at a fast rate. From kicking off with MVPs, to securing funding and getting 360 support from venture capitalists and other stakeholders, it’s a good time in tech.

The Nest has successfully positioned itself to be a part of this by providing training, funding, mentoring and collaborative opportunities for entrepreneurs and passionate Nigeria youths. For startups and entrepreneurs with products and solutions within its focus areas, The Nest facilitates incubation. It also facilitates funding to help them to transform their ideas into successful business enterprises.

You can be a part of this conversation, light your own path in entrepreneurship and become an innovator. You can also learn how to partake of The Nest Hub’s offerings, and glean exclusive business tips and tricks on scaling your business and standing out in the market.

Conversation points to watch out for in our chat with Oluwajoba Oloba:

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem: Challenges, Worsening brain-drain, and Solutions

Benefits of joining a community in the tech ecosystem

Scaling beloved ideas despite limitations

The Nest Hub’s offering to entrepreneurs, techies and Nigeria at large

Funding opportunities in tech

About Digital Talks

Digital Talks is a special project of Legit.ng, Nigeria's #1 news and entertainment website, aimed at connecting business professionals in the country. It includes a webinar series where industry experts enlighten business executives on ideas, innovations and best practices.

About Oluwajoba Oloba

Oluwajoba Oloba is a Lawyer by training with around 15 years’ experience working with entrepreneurs and founders. His prior entrepreneurial journey spans several sectors including technology, education, legal migration, and research.

He is currently a Co-Founder at The Nest Innovation Tech Park in Lagos, Nigeria. The Nest is a leading innovation center that provides founders with business supports, mentorship and access to funding and investment through the Foundry by The Nest.

Oluwajoba is also the Manager at The WIPO & Patent and Designs Registry Technology and Innovation Support Centre (TISC), Lagos Office.

Oluwajoba was Co-founder at Tutor.NG, an online learning platform and marketplace created for learners and tutors to engage. ‘Joba has a bachelor’s degree in Law from the Obafemi Awolowo University and a Masters degree in Law with a specialization in Project Finance from University of Dundee, Scotland.

He was a mentor with the StartHope@Home project (a German Government program) and also a member of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group within the Human Capital Commission.

About The Nest Hub

The Nest is a leading innovation center that provides founders with business supports, mentorship and access to funding and investment through the Foundry by The Nest.

The Nest provides an enabling environment for startups and businesses to grow and fly, and to drive the human capacity development of the youth towards productivity through training, funding, mentoring and collaboration.

