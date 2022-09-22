Organisers of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) have thrown open an invitation to tertiary students to send creative entries to win N1 million at the LAIF Awards

One of the categories, the Authentic African Story Awards, is for persons, including students under 30 years

The judging process will be credible as the competition will be supervised by 30 jurors drawn from top personalities in the advertising industry

Lagos - There is good news for Nigerian tertiary students who have been forced to remain at home for over 200 days due to the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Creative undergraduates who are yet to find something lucrative to do while the strike lingers are invited to test their mettle in the 17th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) and win big.

The event, captioned All Ideas Welcome, will be held on Saturday, November 26, as announced during a press conference at the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN)'s secretariat in Lagos.

The event is open to all Nigerian tertiary students who are below 30 years old (Photo: LAIF Awards)

According to Steve Babaeko, AAAN's president and CEO of X3M Ideas, the LAIF Awards is aimed at recognizing creative talents and challenging others to do better.

He said:

“The frontier of creativity is in a state of constant evolution. This year, the LAIF awards will reflect the award’s commitment to advocating and rewarding creativity and its commitment to becoming a top-recognized awards platform in Africa.

“We are improving the skills and craftsmanship of creatives in the industry with this award. Those who do not emerge winners are challenged to try again next year."

On his part, the chairman, LAIF Awards, Lanre Adisa, reiterated the focus behind the awards initiative, which is in its 17th edition, as one that encompasses all creativity which is the reason for this year’s theme, ‘All Ideas are welcome’ and applauded the growth and reputation the awards has enjoyed since its inception.

Adisa stated

“This year’s LAIF Awards will be focused on diverse and inclusive creativity welcoming people from all walks of life.

"We are at a stage where companies looking to engage the service of a creative advertising company use the LAIF awards as the benchmark for their selection on whom to invite for a pitch.

"With the LAIF Awards online portal, borne out of the challenges that came with the pandemic and our commitment to reward, regardless, we have seen more submissions of entries. Last year, we had over 700 entries and we are hopeful there will be an increase in entries this year."

Of particular interest to Nigerian tertiary students is the Young LAIFERS Awards which is directed at encouraging young creatives (less than 30 years) from across the country.

It is open to youths in tertiary institutions and the winner of a special award, the Authentic African Story Awards, endowed by Lare Awokoya, the chairman of TBWA Concept, will get a cash prize of N1 million.

To guarantee the credibility of the judging process for the Awards, the organisers will select 30 jurors comprising stellar figures in the advertising industry as well as those behind the scenes such as photographers, cinematographers, content writers, independent professionals, and clients.

