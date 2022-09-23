Millions of Nigerian youths are excelling at home and abroad in their various endeavours across the globe

One of such young Nigerians is an activist who has been tracking government spending and international aid in Africa

The advocacy-based initiative that tracks and advocates for proper utilization of funds will now be presented to a global audience

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian activist and Founder of Follow The Money (FTM), Hamzat Lawat will from Sunday, September 25 to Thursday, September 29 engage world leaders in Bonn, Germany, where he will present and teach the Follow The Money model to thousands of people from around the world.

This will take place at the 2022 United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Action Awards, a signature initiative of the UN SDGs Action Campaign that celebrates transformative approaches and innovative solutions that mobilize and drive people towards a more sustainable future.

Hamzat Lawal's activism has gained national and international recognition in the last few years. Photo credit: @HamzyCODE

The FTM initiative, with over 10,000 members, has successfully impacted over 10 million lives; tracking, monitoring and advocating for public funds to be used judiciously. In 2019, FTM emerged winner of the UN SDG Mobilizer Award.

This year, the FTM initiative, led by Lawal, is to be presented as a model approach to drive citizen engagement and establish accountability and transparency in governance.

Particularly, Lawal, will share insights on communicating for impact, advocacy, activism, mobilizing and driving action.

Speaking on his upcoming engagement, Lawal, stated that Africa can grow to become a model continent for innovative solutions to issues.

He said:

“The UN SDG Action Awards is a brilliant platform to showcase how we are addressing challenges confronting us and stifling development.

“By sharing insights from the Follow The Money movement, I’m looking forward to promoting how home-grown solutions can change the trajectory of our continent.”

During his engagement in Germany, Lawal who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development, will be a speaker and serve as one of the judges for the UN SDG Action Awards.

Lawal is joining the likes of Jennifer Morgan, State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action of the German Federal Government; Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, and 28 other world leaders from across the globe.

The judges are expected to select the most impactful initiatives that are flipping the script and rethinking progress and development.

