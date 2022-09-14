Ahead of the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar has revealed his major plans for Nigeria, if given an opportunity to serve

The former vice president and flagbearer of the opposition PDP noted that he would revive the economy and support small businesses

The presidential hopeful hinted further that he would review government spending and see to efficient manage meant of resources

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has dropped hints about what he plans to achieve in his first hundred (100) days in office.

Atiku reveals he will create an Economic Stimulus Fund with an initial investment capacity of approximately US$10 billion to prioritize support to MSMEs across all the economic sectors within the first 100 days in office if, given the mandate to lead the country come 2023, Daily Trust reported.

Atiku speaks on his first 100 days in office, ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku reveal his agenda in Lagos on Tuesday

Atiku said this on Tuesday while presenting his economic blueprint for Nigeria at the private sector economic forum on the 2023 presidential election organized by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), saying, MSMEs offer the greatest opportunities for achieving inclusive growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said he would undertake far-reaching fiscal restructuring to improve liquidity as well as the management of our fiscal resources.

The plans revealed

The former vice president promised to take five bold steps including;

Undertaking an immediate review of government spending with a view to eliminating all leakages arising from subsidy payments; Stop all fiscal support to ailing State-Owned enterprises; Improve spending efficiency by gradual reduction of government recurrent expenditures; Undertake a review of government procurement processes to ensure value-for-money and Eliminate all leakages and focus on non-debt financing by promoting a private sector led infrastructure development fund for the financing and delivery of key infrastructure projects.

Speaking further, Atiku said his government would work on sectors that are not performing better and as well fix the refineries that are not working.

Although it is expensive, the presidential hopeful noted that they are up to the task.

He affirmed thus:

“With its current precarious fiscal position and daunting development challenges, can Nigeria really afford to forego critical investments in education, health, security etc. and channel scarce resources to subsidizing the lifestyle of its elites?

"We will stop all fiscal support to ailing State-Owned enterprises. As with subsidy payments, by holding unto these underperforming enterprises, Nigeria is sacrificing investments in critical areas, including education, health, water, sanitation, and rural infrastructure. For example, the first phase in the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries is expected to gulp US$1.55 billion!

“We will take steps to improve spending efficiency by gradual reduction of government recurrent expenditures. Over the medium term, recurrent expenditures should not exceed 45% of the budget and then we will undertake a review of government procurement processes to ensure value-for-money and eliminate all leakages as well as focus on non-debt financing by promoting a private sector led infrastructure development fund for the financing and delivery of key infrastructure projects.”

Atiku speaks on debt accumulation

On debt accumulation, the former vice president noted that he would be more strategic and circumspect.

Atiku finally gives condition for Ayu’s resignation as PDP chairman

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, has given conditions for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The former vice president said the demand for Ayu's resignation must be done in accordance with the party’s constitution, rules, regulations and practice.

Legit.ng gathers that Atiku said this at the PDP southwest stakeholders meeting held at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University Teaching Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, on Wednesday, September 14.

2023: Presidential aide backing Atiku, PDP, Wike alleges

In another report, Governor Wike pointed accusing fingers at an unnamed presidential aide as prying into the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the Rivers governor, the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, is refusing to honour his promise to resign because he has support from the aide.

However, Governor Wike on Thursday, September 8, told both Ayu and Atiku Abubakar that the same forces at the Presidency promised someone the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but disappointed him eventually.

Source: Legit.ng