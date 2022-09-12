Apple, the world's largest phone manufacturer, has officially launched iOS 16 to consumers worldwide

The new operating software is jam-packed with improvements and is regarded as one of the most significant enhancements in recent years

Despite the fact that Apple iPhones are extremely costly, they remain one of the most desired phones among Nigerians

Today, Monday 12 September, Apple announced the release of much-anticipated new operating software, iOS 16.

The new updates come with a slight user interface redesign and loads of new security and privacy features.

According to a report from Techcrunch, Apple's new operating software comes with new security features aimed to prevent spyware, protect users against domestic and spousal abuse, and replace passwords that let hackers break into your online accounts.

More so, the new updates will be for iPhone 8 and above users, Indianexpress reports

List of new features

Customizable Lock Screen

Unsend and edit messages

Schedule emails

Improved dictation

Add stops to Maps

Medical reminders

Upgraded Weather app

Top five security and privacy features

Lockdown Mode

The new security feature, Lockdown Mode, temporarily switches off certain core features of your iPhone that are frequently abused by spyware makers to break through an iPhone’s security defences,

Rapid security response

iOS 16 brings two tracks of automatic updates, one for your iOS software and the other is rapid security response, a new option that lets your iPhone install security hot-fixes as soon as Apple releases them.

The idea is to silently push critical security updates to devices without necessarily having to install a full update every time.

Safety Check

A new feature in iOS 16 is Safety Check, somewhat like a panic button. It allows you to immediately cut all shared access to your accounts and data in the event of a dangerous situation, such as abusive spousal relationships.

Passkeys

Apple Passkeys let you sign into websites and apps using your device, rather than a password, which can be leaked, lost, or stolen, by authenticating with your face or fingerprint using Face ID or Touch ID.

Copy and paste permission

iOS 16 now blocks apps from accessing the contents of your phone’s clipboard. In practice, it means that apps cannot automatically see whatever text, image or content you have copied and ready to be pasted in another app.

That will prevent apps from automatically reading sensitive information, like a password copied from your password manager, or uploading that data without your permission.

