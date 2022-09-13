Android users are told to take urgent steps to protect themselves against a new virus seeking to steal their details

The virus known as SharkBot is said to hide in apps in Google Play Store and targets users’ login details and bank accounts

According to experts, the virus was discovered in March and removed but has secretly entered back into the Play Store, beating security

Android users are at risk of downloading apps that may contain invasive viruses, with thousands already said to be at risk of attacks from the virus.

SharkBot, a new virus that can steal your login and banking details, has returned to Google Play Store. Unfortunately, cyber fraudsters have evaded serious security checks as the apps only become infected with the virus immediately after installation onto a phone.

Android users told to be careful with new virus Credit: cnythzl

Source: Getty Images

Banned apps returns infected in Play Store

The virus first surfaced in March and has found its way back onto two apps which Android users should delete immediately.

Two apps, Mister Phone Cleaner and Kylhavy Mobile Security, contain the virus, and software experts at Fox-IT made the discovery.

According to reports, Google has banned the apps but warns that anyone who has already downloaded them should act fast, so they don’t become the next victim of cybercrime.

Immediately after installation, Sharkbot can funnel money out of bank apps. The virus can also deceitfully create fake login pages for online services where hackers can steal usernames and passwords.

Experts urge users to take immediate action

Fox-It expert Alberto Segura said the new version prompts victims to install the malware as a fake update for antivirus to protect them against threats.

According to Segura, two SharkbotDopper apps are active in Google Play Store with over 60,000 installed.

Experts advise users to check their bank accounts for any strange transactions.

