First Bank has opened a new programme for graduates in computer science, engineering, IT, mathematics, statistics, and physics

Applicants must have a minimum of Second Class Upper and must have completed NYSC or hold a valid exemption certificate

Selected candidates will gain exposure to software engineering, cybersecurity, and data science

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has opened applications for its 2026 Technology Academy Programme.

The programme is designed to provide young graduates with practical exposure and opportunities to develop technical skills across various areas of technology.

First Bank has announced a new opportunity for graduates seeking careers in software engineering, cybersecurity, data and technology. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

The academy is open to qualified graduates who are passionate about technology, innovation and continuous learning.

Requirements for First Bank Technology Academy Programme

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology, Information Systems, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or a related discipline.

Minimum of Second Class Upper (2:1) or its equivalent.

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or possess a valid exemption certificate.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Demonstrated passion for technology, innovation and continuous learning.

Areas of exposure

Successful candidates will receive exposure across several technology-related areas, including:

Software Engineering.

Application Support and Development.

Cybersecurity.

Infrastructure Services.

Data Science and Analytics.

The programme is expected to provide participants with an opportunity to build relevant technical skills while gaining practical knowledge of technology operations in the banking sector.

How to apply for First Bank Technology Academy Programme

Interested and qualified applicants are encouraged to visit First Bank's official recruitment platform to review the full eligibility requirements and submit their applications.

Graduates of computer science, engineering, mathematics and related disciplines can apply for First Bank’s Technology Academy. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The application deadline is October 18, 2026.

Applicants are advised to ensure they meet all the eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

Interested candidates can use this link to apply.

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Source: Legit.ng