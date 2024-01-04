A former lady banker from Canada shared her insights on how to tackle some common questions

She based her advice on her previous experience of working with various banks in Canada.

She recorded a video where she explained how to respond to some of the bank’s queries

A lady living in Canada who is a former banker has shared her valuable insights on how to tackle some of the most common questions that banks often ask during interviews.

Her advice is rooted in her previous work with various banks in Canada, where she learned the skills and knowledge that are essential for a successful banking career.

Lady shares tips for bank job interview. Photo credit: Getty image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship with the event described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

She recorded a video where she explained in detail how to respond to some of the bank’s queries, such as how well the applicant knew the bank, what their strengths and weaknesses were, and how they would handle different scenarios.

Her tips could be useful for many Nigerians who aspired to work in banks, whether in local banks like Zenith Bank, Access Bank, GTB and First Bank or in international banks that operate in Nigeria and beyond.

Watch the video below:

