The US government runs the Diversity Visa Programme annually, offering up to 55,000 immigrant visas to people from countries with low immigration rates to America

Applicants can only submit one entry electronically during a fixed registration window, and multiple entries result in automatic disqualification

Winners already living legally in the United States follow a different process through USCIS, separate from those applying abroad through consular processing

The United States government runs an annual Green Card lottery programme that gives tens of thousands of people from eligible countries the chance to permanently relocate to America, and here is everything prospective applicants need to know about how it works.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Programme, managed by the US Department of State (DOS), makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available each year.

The Diversity Visa programme allows eligible applicants to pursue permanent residence in America. Photo Credit: Pool

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Selection is random, but participation is restricted to nationals of countries that historically send low numbers of immigrants to the United States. The programme is free to enter.

US Green Card Lottery: How the application process works

Entries must be submitted online through the Electronic Diversity Visa (E-DV) website within a specific registration window that the Department of State announces each fiscal year.

No paper applications are accepted, and no entries submitted after the deadline will be considered.

Each person is allowed only one entry per registration period. The Department of State uses advanced technology to detect duplicate submissions, and anyone who submits more than one entry is automatically disqualified. After a completed entry is submitted, applicants receive a confirmation screen showing their name and a unique confirmation number. The DOS strongly advises applicants to print and keep this screen, as the confirmation number is needed to check the status of the entry and, if selected, to schedule a visa interview.

The full instructions for the DV-2026 Programme, including eligibility requirements and step-by-step guidance on completing the online form, are published on the Department of State's official website.

US Green Card Lottery: What happens after selection

Most people who win the lottery live outside the United States and go through consular processing, where they are issued an immigrant visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate in their home country before travelling to America.

However, a smaller group of lottery winners are already residing in the United States under a valid nonimmigrant or other legal status at the time they are selected.

These individuals do not go through consular processing. Instead, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) handles their applications through a process known as adjustment of status.

US Green Card Lottery: Warning on visa agents

The U.S. government warns applicants against using "Visa Consultants," "Visa Agents," or any third-party facilitators who offer to help with the application, noting that the process is free and straightforward.

Anyone who chooses to seek help is advised to be physically present while their entry is being prepared, to ensure the information entered is accurate and that they personally retain their confirmation number.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had announced the visa application period for DV-2027 selected applicants.

US Green Card Lottery: Why Nigeria, others were excluded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had given a reason for the exclusion of Nigeria and 18 other countries from the Green Card Lottery programme.

According to the department's official instructions for DV-2026, any country whose nationals sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the United States over the previous five years is automatically barred from the programme.

The exclusion is built into the rules of the lottery, which was created under Section 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to benefit nations with historically low rates of immigration to the US.

Source: Legit.ng