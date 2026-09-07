Over 53,000 Africans selected in the DV-2026 program face visa uncertainty as the deadline approaches

September 30 is the critical deadline for securing immigrant visas amidst a fresh suspension of issuance

Winning the Diversity Visa lottery doesn't guarantee entry; applicants must navigate complex processes before time runs out

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

More than 53,000 prospective applicants from African countries were selected under the US Diversity Visa programme for 2026, but many could still miss out as a September 30 deadline approaches amid a fresh suspension of visa issuance.

The development has created a race against time for Diversity Visa, or DV-2026, selectees who have yet to complete the process and secure their immigrant visas or adjust their status in the United States.

Why 53,000 Africans in the American Visa Lottery Could Still Lose Their Chances Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The US Diversity Visa programme makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available annually to eligible applicants from countries with historically low levels of immigration to the United States.

Thousands of Africans caught in visa uncertainty

According to US State Department data cited in the report, 53,939 prospective applicants from 49 African countries were registered under DV-2026. The figure includes selected applicants as well as their spouses and children.

Egypt recorded the highest number with 5,527 prospective applicants, followed by Algeria with 5,457 and Sudan with 5,226.

According to reports, Kenya had 3,949, while Morocco recorded 3,670, Cameroon 3,533 and Ethiopia 3,287. Other countries with substantial numbers included Togo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Burundi, Liberia and Uganda.

The figures highlight the importance of the programme to Africans seeking permanent residence in the United States.

But being selected in the lottery does not automatically guarantee a US immigrant visa.

September 30 is the critical deadline

The biggest concern for DV-2026 selectees is the September 30, 2026 deadline.

Under the programme's rules, applicants selected for DV-2026 must obtain their visas or complete the required adjustment of status before the end of the US fiscal year.

Those who fail to complete the process by September 30 cannot carry their selection into the following fiscal year, Business Insider Africa reported.

The situation is particularly difficult because applicants are dealing with a fresh pause in Diversity Visa issuance.

The State Department said applicants could continue submitting documents and attending scheduled interviews during the suspension, but Diversity Visas would not be issued while the pause remained in effect.

That leaves applicants facing a difficult situation: they can continue progressing through parts of the process, but the final visa issuance has been put on hold.

Court ruling offered relief, but uncertainty returned

The latest uncertainty follows a series of legal and policy changes affecting US immigration processing.

On August 28, a US federal judge in California temporarily blocked restrictions affecting Diversity Visa applicants, including a previous hold on certain applications and an earlier State Department suspension.

The ruling provided relief to applicants whose cases had been disrupted and allowed processing activities to continue.

However, the reprieve was followed by a fresh State Department pause on Diversity Visa issuance on August 31.

The department said the new suspension was linked to a review of screening and vetting procedures following security concerns.

Nigeria is not part of DV-2026

For Nigerians, the development comes with an important distinction.

Nigeria is not among the African countries represented in the DV-2026 figures because it was ineligible for the programme based on its level of immigration to the United States during the relevant five-year period.

Countries such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Bangladesh, Canada and several others were also excluded.

This means the more than 53,000 African prospective applicants highlighted in the programme are largely from countries that remain eligible for the Diversity Visa lottery.

Selection does not mean guaranteed entry

The growing uncertainty underscores a crucial point for DV applicants: winning the lottery is only the beginning of the immigration process.

Applicants must still meet eligibility requirements, complete the required processing and secure their visas before the programme year ends.

With September 30 approaching, every delay could become significant.

If visa issuance remains suspended for too long, applicants who have already invested time and money in the process could find themselves unable to complete their cases before the statutory deadline.

Nigerians are exempt from US Green Card Visa Lottery Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The possibility that visa numbers could also run out before September 30 adds another layer of uncertainty.

For thousands of African selectees, therefore, the Green Card lottery victory is no longer simply about being chosen. It is now a race against the clock to turn that selection into a US immigrant visa before the opportunity expires.

Green Card: List of 16 selected African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported on the US Green Card Lottery and the 16 West African countries selected for the 2026 Diversity Visa programme.

With over 20 million entries submitted, the journey to securing one of the coveted visas is immensely competitive, making timely action crucial for the hopeful applicants.

Source: Legit.ng