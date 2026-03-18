It generally makes sense for a Nigerian software developer to relocate to Canada, as salaries are higher and more stable in Canadian dollars compared to the depreciating naira. However, the move is more beneficial for long-term financial stability and career growth, especially if you plan for high initial costs and a high-tax environment.

Canadian developer roles offer stronger currency stability and long-term career opportunities. Photo: Luis Alvarez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Moving to Canada as a software developer from Nigeria can make sense, particularly for long-term career growth, family stability, and access to a higher quality of life .

and . In 2026, the average salary for a software developer in Canada ranges from CAD 90,000 to CAD 110,000, depending on experience.

depending on experience. Housing, food, utilities, transportation , and other expenses in Canada are much higher than in Nigeria , which reduces the actual disposable income.

, and other expenses in Canada are , which reduces the actual disposable income. The strong Canadian Dollar gives high nominal salaries, but real purchasing power depends on how much your income can cover expenses compared to local costs in Nigeria.

Does it make sense for a Nigerian developer to relocate to Canada?

For many Nigerian software developers, relocating to Canada may appear to offer significant financial opportunities due to higher salaries and a stronger currency. However, the decision depends on balancing those higher earnings with Canada’s taxes and cost of living to determine whether the move truly improves financial stability.

Understanding Nigerian vs Canadian software developer salaries

Nigerian developer salaries remain lower, driving interest in relocation for growth. Photo: Pressmaster

Source: Getty Images

In Canada, software developers earn significantly more than in Nigeria. According to official Canadian labour wage data, software developers in Canada typically earn a median hourly rate of around CAD 48 and can go as high as CAD 76 per hour depending on experience and location.

This means many developers in Canada can earn well over CAD 90,000 to CAD 110,000 per year, with experienced professionals making even more.

In contrast, software developers in Nigeria earn much less. According to Glassdoor, they earn an average monthly salary of approximately ₦200,000 (about ₦2.4 million per year) for many positions, with some senior or remote roles earning higher but still generally far below Canadian levels.

When you compare these earnings, a developer in Canada can earn in a few weeks what might take many months in Nigeria to earn at the local rate. This difference in income is one of the biggest reasons many Nigerian developers consider relocating.

For Nigerian developers working remotely for international companies, salaries are significantly higher. As documented by Arc Developers, remote software engineers in Nigeria can earn an average of $53,658 (₦72,733,419) per year, and specialised roles, such as React developers, can reach $117,192 (₦158,853,756) per year, making remote work a lucrative alternative to relocating.

Remote work provides Nigerian developers global opportunities without relocating abroad. Photo: Pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

Cost of living uncovered: Canada vs Nigeria

When thinking about moving to Canada, especially as a developer, it’s important to understand how much everyday life costs in both countries. Canada is known for higher salaries, but it also has higher expenses. Nigeria is much cheaper in many daily costs, but wages are generally lower, too.

Rent and accommodation costs

Housing is the highest cost for most residents in Canada. Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the largest city centres like Toronto or Vancouver costs approximately CAD 2,300–2,500 per month, while smaller cities like Edmonton or Winnipeg are cheaper (CAD 1,300–1,600). This can consume a large portion of a developer’s salary, especially for those early in their careers.

In Nigeria, housing is much more affordable. The realistic range for 1-bedroom rents in Nigeria runs from about ₦80,000 per month in affordable areas to ₦400,000 per month in expensive areas.

Food and groceries

Entry-level Canadian developer positions provide stability and clear career progression paths. Photo: Jeffbergen

Source: Getty Images

Food costs in Canada are several times higher than in Nigeria. Canadian families are expected to spend C$1,362 more on groceries in 2026 due to trade and climate issues. In Nigeria, prices for staples like rice, beans, and bread often spike suddenly due to seasonal demand or high transport costs from farms to cities.

Utilities and Internet

In Canada, monthly utility bills for a standard apartment typically range from C$219 to C$356. This includes electricity, water, and heating. High-speed home internet is a major expense, with average plans costing around C$89 to C$130 largely because the market is dominated by a few major providers.

In Nigeria, utilities are less centralised, and costs depend heavily on your location and power supply. For those on the national grid, monthly prepaid electricity typically costs between ₦10,000 and ₦35,000.

The internet is more accessible through mobile data than fiber, and while basic 1GB data bundles are relatively affordable compared to Canada, Nigeria has historically been ranked as having some of the least affordable internet globally when measured against average local earnings.

High Canadian taxes reduce take-home pay, requiring careful financial planning. Photo: Nitat Termmee

Source: Getty Images

Transportation and commuting

Transportation in Canada is more expensive but offers better infrastructure and reliability, while in Nigeria offers lower costs but more variability in quality. In Canada, public transit monthly passes cost between CAD 100 and CAD 160, while owning a car is expensive due to gas prices (CAD 1.50–1.70 per litre) and high insurance.

Transportation in Nigeria is more affordable. Monthly costs range from ₦50,000 to ₦100,000, whether using public transit, ride-hailing, or personal vehicles.

Taxes and other costs

Canadians pay significantly more in taxes, which reduces take-home pay, while Nigerians benefit from lower taxation but less social infrastructure and public services. In Canada, income taxes, Canada Pension Plan (CPP), and Employment Insurance (EI) reduce salaries by 20% to 35%, and most purchases are subject to 5% to 15% sales tax.

Taxes in Nigeria range between 7 and 10% for most employees, and sales tax (VAT) is 7.5%, making everyday purchases cheaper.

Housing costs in Canada consume significant portions of developer salaries. Photo: Drazen

Source: Getty Images

Exchange rate and salary impact

The exchange rate plays a big role in deciding whether moving to another country is worth it. In Canada, the currency is the Canadian Dollar (CAD), which is much stronger than the Nigerian Naira (NGN). This means that although Canadian salaries may seem high, the difference becomes very noticeable when Nigerian earnings are converted into CAD.

What is the salary of a software developer in Nigeria?

According to Payscale and Glassdoor, the average salary for a Software Developer in Nigeria ranges between ₦290,000 and ₦1,500,000.

How much is a software developer paid in Canada?

According to Talent.com, Software developers in Canada earn an average base salary of approximately $117,000 per year (or C$160,208 based on the current exchange rates). Hourly rates average approximately $60 (C$82).

Is $75000 a good salary in Canada?

A $75,000 CAD salary is generally considered good to above-average in Canada, as it exceeds the average national, provincial, and specific city incomes.

What's a good salary in Canada?

A good salary in Canada in 2026 is generally considered to be around $70,000 to $80,000 CAD annually, as this is above the national average of about $63,000 CAD per year and provides a comfortable living in most provinces.

What is the entry-level software developer salary in Nigeria vs Canada?

An entry-level software developer in Nigeria earns between ₦1.5 and ₦2 million annually, while in Canada, the average entry-level salary is around 70,000 and $85,000 CAD.

Is it easy for a Nigerian to move to Canada?

Due to factors such as high English proficiency, education level, and work experience, Nigerians are very well-positioned to qualify for Canada's immigration programs.

Is migrating to Canada a good idea?

Migrating to Canada in 2026 is still a good idea for skilled professionals, including software developers, because salaries are high, the Canadian dollar is stable, and immigration pathways remain open despite recent policy adjustments.

Relocating to Canada makes financial and professional sense for Nigerian developers. The salary difference is massive, and earnings in CAD provide stability against naira depreciation. However, the high cost of living and taxes mean that careful budgeting is essential. For developers seeking global career opportunities, financial security, and long-term growth, Canada is a strong choice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article about the true cost of living for Nigerians in London vs Lagos. The true cost of living for Nigerians in London vs Lagos shows a sharp contrast in rent, daily expenses, and overall lifestyle choices.

While London offers better infrastructure and public services, it comes with significantly higher costs that can strain earnings. Lagos, on the other hand, is cheaper in absolute terms but presents its own survival challenges due to inflation and inconsistent services.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng