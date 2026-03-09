- By Omobolanle Ayejuni

In Nigeria, millions of people remain excluded from the formal banking system despite several commendable policies introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the rapid growth of fintech platforms.

To address this gap, Smartcash Payment Service Bank has intensified its financial inclusion drive with the launch of a new nationwide campaign titled “No Be Cho Cho Cho.”

Smartcash Launches "No Be Cho Cho Cho" Campaign, Targets Nigerians Outside the Banking System

Through the campaign, which features youthful and pop culture relevant advertisements on TV, radio, out of home platforms and digital, Smartcash is shifting away from traditional marketing promises toward a more practical strategy aimed at delivering practical financial solutions that allow Nigerians to benefit from digital financial services.

The phrase “Cho Cho Cho,” a popular Nigerian slang that means “talking without action,” is stylistically used by Smartcash to challenge hype-driven marketing that has often characterised the fintech sector. According to the company, the campaign will focus on demonstrable performance and measurable value for customers - what it describes as “Smartcash dey show workings,” meaning Smartcash shows proof.

Smartcash already has more than three million active wallets on its platform. However, the new initiative is expected to further expand its customer base while reinforcing its commitment to reaching underserved communities across the country.

A subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria, Smartcash is backed by the broader pan-African telecommunications group Airtel Africa. The company operates under a Payment Service Bank licence issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria, a regulatory framework designed to extend banking services to people who remain unbanked or underbanked.

Zero Fee Model

Nigeria has one of the highest rates of financial exclusion in Africa. According to the Enhance financial inclusion and access (EFInA), Nigeria reached 64% formal financial inclusion in 2023.

Although the country has made progress in recent years, millions of adults, particularly in rural communities and within the informal economy, still lack access to formal financial services.

Smartcash hopes to bridge this gap through its new campaign. The platform enables users to carry out everyday financial transactions, including sending money instantly, buying airtime or data, and paying utility bills - all at zero charge.

The zero-fee model removes charges on transfers and bill payments. For small traders, artisans, and micro-entrepreneurs who conduct several transactions daily, even minor fees can significantly reduce their income.

By eliminating these charges, Smartcash says it is lowering the barriers that often prevent many Nigerians from adopting digital financial services.

Accessibility

Accessibility is another key feature of the platform. Smartcash services are available not only through smartphone applications but also via USSD banking, allowing users with basic feature phones to perform transactions without internet connectivity.

This capability is particularly important in rural communities where smartphone ownership and reliable mobile data services remain limited.

For market traders, roadside vendors, and small business owners, the ability to receive digital payments and move money securely is becoming increasingly important to daily business operations.

The “No Be Cho Cho Cho” campaign is designed to support these businesses by making financial transactions simple, affordable, and easily accessible.

At its core, the message of the campaign is straightforward: when it comes to expanding financial access, real impact matters more than promises.

