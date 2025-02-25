GTBank has announced plans to recruit tech professionals into the organization as it looks to build a team for impact

The job opportunity is only open to Nigerians with the necessary technical skills required for the role

Qualified Nigerians have been asked to upload their curriculum vitae to stand a chance of being selected

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank has announced it is accepting applications from experienced tech professionals to fill vacant positions.

The job openings are exclusively for experienced professionals with the technical expertise to drive impactful solutions.

GTbank seeks to hire experienced tech professional Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

In a statement posted on its verified social media handles, the bank said the job provides an opportunity to take a successful applicant's career to the next level.

Interested applicants are required to complete an application form on GTCO’s careers portal before the deadline of March 15, 2025.

The statement reads:

"GTCO is hiring experienced tech professionals! If you're ready to take your career to the next level, join our dynamic and innovative team, where your skills will make a real impact.

"Fill out the application form on our career site before the deadline on March 15, 2025. Take the leap and be part of something extraordinary."

Qualified Nigerians interested can with this link.

GTBank is one of the most digitalised banks in Nigeria, with its mobile app surpassing 5 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The app also ranks highly in performance on both the Play Store and Apple Store.

GTBank increases staff salary by 40%

Guaranty Trust Bank increased staff salaries by 40% in September 2024 amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

According to reports from four bank employees, the salary increase came without prior communication, although there had been expectations among staff.

TechCabal quoted one employee, an assistant banking officer now earning N720,000, as saying that the role is just one level above entry-level in the bank’s employee structure

According to reports, GTBank has one of the lowest cost-to-ratio among Nigeria’s tier-1 banks and has spent N0.25 to earn N1 in 2023, maintaining its stance as Nigeria’s most profitable Tier-1 bank.

The report said the salary raise will not affect the bank’s standing among the top-tier banks, as it now spends N0.26 to make N1.

It also said that last year, GTBank spent N45.1 billion on salaries, three times lower than other tier-1 banks.

GTB profit rises

Legit.ng reports that Guaranty Trust Holding Company has reported a profit after tax of N1.08 trillion in the first nine months of 2024

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) shows that the bank’s interest grew by 161% to N980 billion

The report also added that net loans and customer advances rose 21.8% in the first nine months of 2024

