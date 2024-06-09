Germany has launched an online portal for Nigerians seeking to relocate and work in the country

This is part of its efforts to address the country's labour shortage with skilled foreign workers

Interested persons do not need to secure a job before applying, but upon arriving in Germany, they are expected to find employment

The Government of Germany has launched a portal for Nigerians to apply for an opportunity card which gives skilled Nigerians a chance to relocate and work.

The opportunity card is aimed at attracting skilled workers from non-European Union (EU) countries, including Nigeria.

It is a type of residence permit that allows individuals from third countries—nations outside the EU—to enter Germany to seek employment.

The card is valid for up to one year and can be extended if the individual finds qualified employment, enabling them to obtain a subsequent residence permit for further job searching or employment.

How to apply for opportunity card

Applicants for the Opportunity Card must have their professional qualifications recognized in Germany or their country of origin and demonstrate financial self-sufficiency, usually with €1,027 per month, shown via a blocked account or a declaration of commitment.

While searching for jobs, Opportunity Card holders can work part-time for up to 20 hours per week and engage in trial jobs for up to two weeks to evaluate potential employment.

Eligibility Criteria

The Opportunity Card operates on a points-based system with the following requirements:

Completion of a degree or at least two years of training recognized by the state of issuance.

German language proficiency at least at level A1 or English proficiency at level B2 of the Common

European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Sufficient financial means to cover living expenses for the duration of the stay in Germany.

Guidance for Nigerian Applicants

Nigerians application

Nigerians interested in applying for the Opportunity Card must visit Germany’s diplomatic missions in Nigeria for visa applications.

The process involves applying at the German mission responsible for the applicant’s district of residence.

Further information is available on the relevant German mission's website here.

