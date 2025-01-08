Companies in the UK are getting licensed companies to sponsor the relocation of skilled workers to the country

The UK government has handed out more licences to companies to seek foreign workers to fill vacant positions in their organisations

Nigerians ready to work in technology, commerce, engineering, media, or caregiving can search for eligible companies

The United Kingdom has released its 2025 list of organisations licensed to sponsor skilled workers into the country.

According to checks by Legit.ng, the latest list, updated on Wednesday, January 08, 2025, now includes 125,880 approved companies.

This marks an increase of 26,024 companies compared to the 99,856 approved in January 2024.

The approved companies span various sectors, including technology, commerce, education, media and advertising, engineering, etc.

Persons qualified for skilled worker visa

According to information on the UK government website, Nigerians interested in relocating to the country on a skilled worker visa must have:

Work for a UK employer that’s been approved by the Home Office

Have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ (CoS) from your employer with information about the role you’ve been offered in the UK

Do a job that’s on the list of eligible occupations

Be paid a minimum salary - how much depends on the type of work you do and the date you got your CoS

Some of the companies licenced to sponsored work visa

McMullan Shellfish - Ballymena

(IECC Care) Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited - Colchester

Brunswick Stores Limited - Leamington Spa

003 Ltd - Hounslow

007 Taxi Limited - Oxford

0086 Ltd - London

00Nation Limited - London

012 Global Ltd - London

023 LTD - Edinburgh

09 Care Limited - Bradford

0xA Technologies Ltd - London

1 And 5 Tech Ltd - Slough

1 Answer Insurance Services LTD. - Polegate

1 Bishops Avenue Limited - London

1 Digitals Europe Limited - Slough

1 Eclipse Care Solutions Limited - Barking

1 Green Foods Ltd - Northolt

1 Homecare Ltd - Preston

1 Indus Limited - Bath

1 Key Solution Limited - Leicester

1 Kings Dental Limited - London

1 Life London Limited - Streatham

1 Oak Home Care - Sudbury

1 Oak Leisure Ireland Ltd - Cookstown

1 PhysioUK Limited - Milton Keynes

1 Stop Wash Ltd - London

10 Europe Limited - Edinburgh

10 Squared Ltd - Pocklington

10:10 Games Limited - Warrington

100 Percent Cornwall Ltd - Truro

1000 Trades Limited - Birmingham

1000heads Ltd - London

100Starlings Ltd - London

101 Harley Street LTD - London

101 Healthcare Ltd - Gloucester

101 Ways Limited - London

1010 Restaurant @ The Blacksmiths arms - Billingshurst

105 West Architects Ltd - Bristol

107 Cannon Street Limited - London

108 Media Ltd - Richmond

1080 Properties Ltd - Kent

10ACT Ltd T/A TrackBack - Chilworth, Southampton

10architect Ltd - Manchester

10Pearls Ltd - London

10X Banking Technology Services Ltd - London

11 2 11 Ltd - Stamford

11 Hospitality Limited T/A Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport NEC - Birmingham

11K Consulting Ltd - London

11PCS Consultancy Limited - Coulsdon

11Plus Teacher Ltd - Chelmsford

11x Limited - London

1-2 Call Cars Ltd - Hampshire

Check out this link for a complete list of companies licenced to sponsor work visas.

UK approves new salary requirement

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom has announced an increase in the salary requirements for the Skilled Worker visa route.

The government explained that these salary adjustments aimed to prioritise highly skilled and well-compensated professionals.

The changes mean that Nigerians looking to relocate to the UK for work will have to secure high-paying jobs.

