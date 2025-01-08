UK Government Releases List of Companies Approved To Sponsor Work Visa in 2025
- Companies in the UK are getting licensed companies to sponsor the relocation of skilled workers to the country
- The UK government has handed out more licences to companies to seek foreign workers to fill vacant positions in their organisations
- Nigerians ready to work in technology, commerce, engineering, media, or caregiving can search for eligible companies
The United Kingdom has released its 2025 list of organisations licensed to sponsor skilled workers into the country.
According to checks by Legit.ng, the latest list, updated on Wednesday, January 08, 2025, now includes 125,880 approved companies.
This marks an increase of 26,024 companies compared to the 99,856 approved in January 2024.
The approved companies span various sectors, including technology, commerce, education, media and advertising, engineering, etc.
Persons qualified for skilled worker visa
According to information on the UK government website, Nigerians interested in relocating to the country on a skilled worker visa must have:
- Work for a UK employer that’s been approved by the Home Office
- Have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ (CoS) from your employer with information about the role you’ve been offered in the UK
- Do a job that’s on the list of eligible occupations
- Be paid a minimum salary - how much depends on the type of work you do and the date you got your CoS
Some of the companies licenced to sponsored work visa
- McMullan Shellfish - Ballymena
- (IECC Care) Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited - Colchester
- Brunswick Stores Limited - Leamington Spa
- 003 Ltd - Hounslow
- 007 Taxi Limited - Oxford
- 0086 Ltd - London
- 00Nation Limited - London
- 012 Global Ltd - London
- 023 LTD - Edinburgh
- 09 Care Limited - Bradford
- 0xA Technologies Ltd - London
- 1 And 5 Tech Ltd - Slough
- 1 Answer Insurance Services LTD. - Polegate
- 1 Bishops Avenue Limited - London
- 1 Digitals Europe Limited - Slough
- 1 Eclipse Care Solutions Limited - Barking
- 1 Green Foods Ltd - Northolt
- 1 Homecare Ltd - Preston
- 1 Indus Limited - Bath
- 1 Key Solution Limited - Leicester
- 1 Kings Dental Limited - London
- 1 Life London Limited - Streatham
- 1 Oak Home Care - Sudbury
- 1 Oak Leisure Ireland Ltd - Cookstown
- 1 PhysioUK Limited - Milton Keynes
- 1 Stop Wash Ltd - London
- 10 Europe Limited - Edinburgh
- 10 Squared Ltd - Pocklington
- 10:10 Games Limited - Warrington
- 100 Percent Cornwall Ltd - Truro
- 1000 Trades Limited - Birmingham
- 1000heads Ltd - London
- 100Starlings Ltd - London
- 101 Harley Street LTD - London
- 101 Healthcare Ltd - Gloucester
- 101 Ways Limited - London
- 1010 Restaurant @ The Blacksmiths arms - Billingshurst
- 105 West Architects Ltd - Bristol
- 107 Cannon Street Limited - London
- 108 Media Ltd - Richmond
- 1080 Properties Ltd - Kent
- 10ACT Ltd T/A TrackBack - Chilworth, Southampton
- 10architect Ltd - Manchester
- 10Pearls Ltd - London
- 10X Banking Technology Services Ltd - London
- 11 2 11 Ltd - Stamford
- 11 Hospitality Limited T/A Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport NEC - Birmingham
- 11K Consulting Ltd - London
- 11PCS Consultancy Limited - Coulsdon
- 11Plus Teacher Ltd - Chelmsford
- 11x Limited - London
- 1-2 Call Cars Ltd - Hampshire
Check out this link for a complete list of companies licenced to sponsor work visas.
UK approves new salary requirement
Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom has announced an increase in the salary requirements for the Skilled Worker visa route.
The government explained that these salary adjustments aimed to prioritise highly skilled and well-compensated professionals.
The changes mean that Nigerians looking to relocate to the UK for work will have to secure high-paying jobs.
