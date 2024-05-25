The Tinubu administration recently opened applications for interest-free loans for students of tertiary institutions

A total of 126 federal postsecondary school students are included in the first phase of the programme

The schools include Unilag, ABU Zaria, Unical, federal polytechnics, and colleges of education, among others

The first phase of the student loan program includes 126 federal postsecondary schools, beginning in earnest.

Recall that the website, www.nelf.gov.ng, went live at 12 midnight on Friday, May 24th. Applicants are expected to complete the application for the interest-free loan within 15 to 30 minutes.

Legit.ng has broken down the steps to applying for the loan and the requirements by students before they can get the loan. To apply for the loan, students must provide their admission letter, national identification number, and bank.

This initial phase of the scheme is expected to benefit 1.2 million students from federal government-owned universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and technical colleges; beneficiaries from state-owned tertiary institutions will be announced later. This information comes from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Upon perusing the website, The Guardian has identified the 126 federal institutions encompassed the following:

1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

2. Federal College of Education, Abeokuta

3. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike

4. Federal College of Education, Bichi

5. Federal College of Education Eha-Amufu

6. Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau

7. Federal College of Education, Isu Ebonyi

8. Federal College of Education, Kano

9. Federal College of Education, Katsina

10. Federal College of Education, Kontagora

11. Federal College of Education, Odugbo

12. Federal College of Education, Okene

13. Federal College of Education, Pankshin

14. Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe

15. Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi

16. Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze

17. Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum

18. Federal College of Education, Gombe

19. Adeyemi College of Education

20. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo

21. Bayero University Kano

22. David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu

23. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

24. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi

25. Federal University Dutse

26. Federal University Gashua, Yobe

27. Federal University, Lafia

28. Federal University, Lokoja

29. National Open University

30. University of Ilorin

31. Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi

32. Federal University of Kashere

33. Federal University of Technology, Akure

34. Federal University of Technology, Owerri

35. Federal University, Otuoke

36. Federal University, Wukari

37. Federal University, Gusau

38. Federal Polytechnic Ayede

39. Federal Polytechnic Bali

40. Federal Polytechnic Bauchi

41. Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe State

42. Federal Polytechnic Daura

43. Federal Polytechnic, Idah

44. Federal Polytechnic, Ede

45. Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji

46. Federal Polytechnic Mubi

47. Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo

48. Federal Polytechnic, Nekede

49. Federal Polytechnic Offa

50. Federal Polytechnic Oko

51. Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda

52. Flexisaf University of Technology

53. Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka

54. Federal College of Education, Yola

55. Federal College of Education, Zaria

56. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma

57. Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State

58. Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru

59. Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo

60. Federal University Oye-Ekiti

61. Federal University of Technology, Babura

62. Federal College of Education, Obudu

63. Creek-high state

64. Federal College of Animal Health, VOM

65. Federal College of Education, Edo

66. Federal Polytechnic Ilaro

67. Federal Polytechnic Kazaure, Jigawa

68. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua

69. Federal University of Technology, Minna

70. Federal College of Education, Iwo

71. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Warri

72. Federal College of Education, Technical, Omoku

73. University of Abuja

74. University of Calabar

75. University of Lagos

76. University of Maiduguri

77. University of Port Harcourt

78. University of Uyo

79. Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto

80. Federal Polytechnic Bida

81. Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa

82. Kaduna Polytechnic

83. Federal Polytechnic Ohodo

84. Federal College of Education, Zuba

85. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola

86. National Teachers Institute

87. Nigerian Army College of Education

88. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

89. Obafemi Awolowo University

90. University of Nigeria, Nsukka

91. Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi

92. Yaba College of Technology

93. Global Maritime Academy

94. Petroleum Training Institute

95. Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Atikori, Ijebu-Igbo

96. University of Jos

97. Federal College of Agriculture, Akure

98. Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan

99. Federal School of Surveying, Oyo

100. Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology

101. Federal Polytechnic Wannune

102. Federal Polytechnic, N’yak, Shendem

103. Nigerian Army University, Biu

104. Nigerian Defence Academy

105. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

106. Airforce Institute of Technology, Kaduna

107. Nigeria Police Academy Wudil

108. Federal University of Transportation Daura, Katsina

109. Federal Polytechnic Umunnoechi

110. Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny

111. Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afikpo, Ebonyi State

112. Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri

113. Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi

114. Federal Polytechnic Ukana

115. Federal Polytechnic Ekowe, Bayelsa

116. Federal Polytechnic Ugep

117. Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba

118. Admiralty University Ibusa, Delta State

119. Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko

120. University of Benin

121. National Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Uromi

122. Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi

123. Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

124. Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun

125. University of Ibadan

126. Federal College of Education (Special) Oyo

Requirements for approval of student loan applications

Legit.ng reported that the federal government has released a list of requirements for approving student loan applications.

The Bola Tinubu administration is considering approving over 1 million in the first batch of the student loan scheme.

Legit.ng had reported that Tinubu signed the amended student loan bill into law on Wednesday, April 4, 2024, after it was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, respectively.

