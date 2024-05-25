Full List: Unilag, OAU, Others Identified as 126 Institutions Are Approved for FG's Student Loan
- The Tinubu administration recently opened applications for interest-free loans for students of tertiary institutions
- A total of 126 federal postsecondary school students are included in the first phase of the programme
- The schools include Unilag, ABU Zaria, Unical, federal polytechnics, and colleges of education, among others
Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.
The first phase of the student loan program includes 126 federal postsecondary schools, beginning in earnest.
Recall that the website, www.nelf.gov.ng, went live at 12 midnight on Friday, May 24th. Applicants are expected to complete the application for the interest-free loan within 15 to 30 minutes.
Legit.ng has broken down the steps to applying for the loan and the requirements by students before they can get the loan. To apply for the loan, students must provide their admission letter, national identification number, and bank.
This initial phase of the scheme is expected to benefit 1.2 million students from federal government-owned universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and technical colleges; beneficiaries from state-owned tertiary institutions will be announced later. This information comes from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).
Upon perusing the website, The Guardian has identified the 126 federal institutions encompassed the following:
1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University
2. Federal College of Education, Abeokuta
3. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
4. Federal College of Education, Bichi
5. Federal College of Education Eha-Amufu
6. Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau
7. Federal College of Education, Isu Ebonyi
8. Federal College of Education, Kano
9. Federal College of Education, Katsina
10. Federal College of Education, Kontagora
11. Federal College of Education, Odugbo
12. Federal College of Education, Okene
13. Federal College of Education, Pankshin
14. Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe
15. Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi
16. Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze
17. Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum
18. Federal College of Education, Gombe
19. Adeyemi College of Education
20. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo
21. Bayero University Kano
22. David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu
23. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
24. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi
25. Federal University Dutse
26. Federal University Gashua, Yobe
27. Federal University, Lafia
28. Federal University, Lokoja
29. National Open University
30. University of Ilorin
31. Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi
32. Federal University of Kashere
33. Federal University of Technology, Akure
34. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
35. Federal University, Otuoke
36. Federal University, Wukari
37. Federal University, Gusau
38. Federal Polytechnic Ayede
39. Federal Polytechnic Bali
40. Federal Polytechnic Bauchi
41. Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe State
42. Federal Polytechnic Daura
43. Federal Polytechnic, Idah
44. Federal Polytechnic, Ede
45. Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji
46. Federal Polytechnic Mubi
47. Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo
48. Federal Polytechnic, Nekede
49. Federal Polytechnic Offa
50. Federal Polytechnic Oko
51. Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda
52. Flexisaf University of Technology
53. Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka
54. Federal College of Education, Yola
55. Federal College of Education, Zaria
56. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma
57. Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State
58. Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru
59. Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo
60. Federal University Oye-Ekiti
61. Federal University of Technology, Babura
62. Federal College of Education, Obudu
63. Creek-high state
64. Federal College of Animal Health, VOM
65. Federal College of Education, Edo
66. Federal Polytechnic Ilaro
67. Federal Polytechnic Kazaure, Jigawa
68. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua
69. Federal University of Technology, Minna
70. Federal College of Education, Iwo
71. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Warri
72. Federal College of Education, Technical, Omoku
73. University of Abuja
74. University of Calabar
75. University of Lagos
76. University of Maiduguri
77. University of Port Harcourt
78. University of Uyo
79. Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto
80. Federal Polytechnic Bida
81. Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
82. Kaduna Polytechnic
83. Federal Polytechnic Ohodo
84. Federal College of Education, Zuba
85. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola
86. National Teachers Institute
87. Nigerian Army College of Education
88. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
89. Obafemi Awolowo University
90. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
91. Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi
92. Yaba College of Technology
93. Global Maritime Academy
94. Petroleum Training Institute
95. Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Atikori, Ijebu-Igbo
96. University of Jos
97. Federal College of Agriculture, Akure
98. Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan
99. Federal School of Surveying, Oyo
100. Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology
101. Federal Polytechnic Wannune
102. Federal Polytechnic, N’yak, Shendem
103. Nigerian Army University, Biu
104. Nigerian Defence Academy
105. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
106. Airforce Institute of Technology, Kaduna
107. Nigeria Police Academy Wudil
108. Federal University of Transportation Daura, Katsina
109. Federal Polytechnic Umunnoechi
110. Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny
111. Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afikpo, Ebonyi State
112. Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri
113. Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi
114. Federal Polytechnic Ukana
115. Federal Polytechnic Ekowe, Bayelsa
116. Federal Polytechnic Ugep
117. Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba
118. Admiralty University Ibusa, Delta State
119. Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko
120. University of Benin
121. National Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Uromi
122. Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi
123. Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
124. Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun
125. University of Ibadan
126. Federal College of Education (Special) Oyo
Requirements for approval of student loan applications
Legit.ng reported that the federal government has released a list of requirements for approving student loan applications.
The Bola Tinubu administration is considering approving over 1 million in the first batch of the student loan scheme.
Legit.ng had reported that Tinubu signed the amended student loan bill into law on Wednesday, April 4, 2024, after it was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, respectively.
