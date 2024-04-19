FG has released the requirements tertiary students seeking loans for studies must meet to get approval

mong the guidelines is that a student or their parents may not have defaulted on any previous loan

President Tinubu has repeatedly stated his intention to ensure that no Nigerian student drops out of tertiary institutions due to a lack of funds

The federal government has released a list of requirements for approving student loan applications.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration is considering approving over 1 million in the first batch of the student loan scheme.

Legit.ng had reported that President Tinubu signed the amended student loan bill into law on Wednesday, April 4, 2024, after it was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, respectively.

Student loan requirements

Akintunde Sawyer, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), explained the process and noted that students seeking access to the loan must meet the requirements to be considered.

Listing the requirements, Sawyer stated that the beneficiary would be required to meet the following conditions:

Provide their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) numbers

National Identification Number (NIN)

Bank Verification Number (BVN), among other details, before they can apply for the loan

Existing students seeking to take the loan must provide their matriculation details.

What the student loan will be for?

Sawyer noted that the loans cover full tuition fees directly paid to the institutions and a stipend issued to individual beneficiaries.

He said:

"Beneficiaries will receive regular stipend payments to cover essential expenses such as food, photocopying of handouts, and data.

"This financial support aims to ensure students have the means to sustain themselves throughout their academic journey, acknowledging the unique challenges students face in their pursuit of education."

How students will access loans

