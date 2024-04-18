President Bola Tinubu has called for the mobilization of NOUN graduates for the NYSC scheme and law school

Tinubu directed the federal ministry of education to address all the concerns or uncertainties and give equal opportunities

Tinubu's directive has resolved the longstanding admittance of NOUN Law graduates to law school in the country

FCT, Abuja - Graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have a reason to celebrate as President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Education to include them in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Tinubu also directed that NOUN Law graduates should be admitted into Law School in the country for equal opportunities.

The President stated this at the 13th convocation ceremony of NOUN at the university’s Convocation Arena, Jabi, Abuja on Saturday, April 13, The Punch reports.

Tinubu was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Noel Salihu

“With the changing demographics of our great nation, the government has recognised the importance of allowing NOUN graduates to participate in the NYSC scheme.

“The doors of the Law School are now open to the graduates, ensuring equal opportunities for all. Any remaining concerns or uncertainties should be promptly addressed by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

As reported by Leadership, he said his government will continue to improve the quality, access, and affordability of this mode of education in Nigeria.

Tinubu said Open and Distance Education is essential for meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and assured to expand it access to higher education across the nation

