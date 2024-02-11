Femi Otedola has reacted to the death of Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States

Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Bank, which is Nigeria's biggest bank by assets with branches all over Africa, has passed away

Wigwe's visionary leadership and genuine compassion have been praised, and Otedola believes everyone will miss him

Femi Otedola, the chairman of First Bank, has expressed his dismay over the official confirmation of the passing of Access Holdings plc's Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, and the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, alongside members of the Wigwe family.

In a statement released on his X account, the Nigerian billionaire expressed grief over the demise, labelling Wigwe's death as shocking.

Herbert Wigwe died alongside his wife and son in a helicopter crash Photo credit: HerbertOWigwe

He also recounted his last meeting with Herbert Wigwe 2 weeks before his death

His message reads:

"I am shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of a banking genius Herbert Wigwe, his dear wife Chizoba and first son Chizi.

"Exactly two weeks ago Herbie and his wife hosted myself and Aliko to dinner at his newly built home in Lagos. I will cherish and fondly remember my memories of time spent together with him over the years.

"Herbie, we will all miss you. Your legacy will live on forever.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his children Tochi, Hannah and David. I pray God comforts them during this tragic time.

" f the departed rest in perfect peace… F.Ote"

Wigwe explains buying banks in two countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Access Holdings made significant acquisitions, which include two banks and an insurance firm.

Access Bank, through its subsidiary Access Bank Zambia Limited, completed its acquisition of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, trading as Atlas Mara Zambia, after obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals.

In a statement published on the Nigerian Exchange, Herbert Wigwe explained the acquisition and outlined plans for the future.

