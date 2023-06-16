The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again asked importers of 43 items to stay away from the official forex market

This instruction is coming as CBN collapsed all forex segments into the investors and exporters (I&E) window, rendering other official FX windows obsolete

While the changes raised hope for importers of banned items, the CBN swiftly responded by reminding banks and other players not to sell to them in dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a clarification regarding foreign exchange (FX) access for importers of 43 items that were previously restricted from obtaining FX through the official window.

Legit.ng recalls that in a circular issued on June 24th, 2015, the CBN banned importers of certain items from accessing dollars from the official market a move aimed at preserving the country's foreign reserves.

The list, which initially comprised 41 items, has since grown to 43, including widely consumed staple foods in the country.

CBN bans importers of 43 items not to access official window for dollars Photo credit: George Osodi

Source: Getty Images

Reiterating its position, CBN in a statement published on its website on Friday, June 15, 2023, noted that nothing has changed on the decision to ban 43 items.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Part of the statement reads:

"The status quo remains on the 43 non-eligible items. The items are not permitted to be funded from the I&E window."

Why the clarification is important

CBN's statement follows its recent changes in the FX market and the collapse of all FX windows into the investors and exporters (I&E) window.

The new changes mean that all eligible FX transactions shall only be done via the I&E window, and exchange rates are usually agreed upon by both parties.

List of 43 items restricted by CBN from obtaining dollars for importation

Fertilizers

Rice

Cement

Margarine

Palm kernel /palm oil products/vegetable oils

Meat and processed meat products

Vegetables and processed meat products

Poultry chicken, eggs, turkey

Private airplanes/jets

Indian incense

Tinned fish in sauce (geisha)/(sardines)

Cold rolled steel sheets

Galvanized steel sheets

Roofing sheets

Wheelbarrows

Head pans

Metal boxes and containers

Enamelware

Steel drums

Steel pipes

Wire rods (deformed and not deformed)

Iron rods and reinforcing bard

Wire mesh

Steel nails

Security and razor wine

Wood particle boards and panels

Wood fiber boards and panels

Plywood boards and panels

Wooden doors

Furniture

Toothpicks

Glass and glassware

Kitchen utensils

Tableware

Tiles-vitrified and ceramic

Textiles

Woven fabrics

Cloths

Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers

Soap and cosmetics

Tomatoes/tomato pastes

Euro bond/foreign currency bond/share purchases

Stockfish

"Get up to N10m": Access, Zenith, UBA other banks offering huge student loans

Meanwhile, in another report, Access Bank and Zenith Bank are at the forefront of providing student loans with substantial maximum limits.

The loans amount ranges from N20,000 to up to N10 million, with clear repayment plans

The availability of student loans from multiple banks provides Nigerian students with greater choices and flexibility in financing their education.

Source: Legit.ng