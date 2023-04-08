Access Bank and Zenith Bank are at the forefront of providing student loans with substantial maximum limits.

The loans amount ranges from N20,000 to up to N10 million with clear repayment plans

The availability of student loans from multiple banks provides Nigerian students with greater choice and flexibility in financing their education

Nigerian banks are providing student loans with maximum limits ranging from N1 million to N10 million to enhance access to education across Nigeria.

These loans can be used to pay tuition fees, accommodation, books, and other educational expenses.

Access to student loans from multiple banks provides Nigerian students and parents with increased options and flexibility when financing their education.

Banks gives students, parents, and guardian opportunities to fund education Photo credit: @edung

Source: UGC

Some of the banks also have special education loan for school owners looking to expand.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The following are the banks in Nigeria that offer student loans: Access Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Guaranty Trust Bank, Heritage Bank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sterling Bank, Union Bank of Nigeria, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Unity Bank, Wema Bank, and Zenith Bank.

How the student loans work

To be eligible for a student loan, parents or student applicants typically need to provide proof of admission to a recognized institution and demonstrate their ability to repay the loan, often with the help of a guarantor.

The interest rates and repayment terms for student loans may vary between banks and depend on the borrower's credit history, the loan amount, and the repayment period.

Some Nigerian Banks Offering Student Loans and Maximum Limits

CBN to close millions of bank accounts in Access, UBA, Zenith, and others

Meanwhile in another report, Legit.ng revealed that CBN is planning to close bank accounts without BVN to clean up the sector and reduce fraud

BVN is a unique identifier capturing biometric data used to verify customer identities and prevent fraud

There are 24 commercial banks operating in Nigeria including Access, UBA, Zenith, and other financial institutions that require BVN

Source: Legit.ng