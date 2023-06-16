President Bola Tinubu's policy of scrapping the multiple exchange rate has been commended by Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP

According to the PDP chieftain, the multiple exchange rate is another subsidy that favored traders and importers like Peter Obi, a Labour Party presidential candidate in the last election

Omokri noted that the policy practically killed local manufacturers' efforts as it made imported goods cheaper than local ones

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has explained the floating of the naira policy by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to scrap the multiple exchange rate that Nigeria operates.

Omokri explains how crapping of multiple exchange rate favors the common man Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The apex bank on Wednesday, June 15, floated the Nigerian banks with naira, directing them to trade the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) rate.

Multiple exchange rate is another subsidy, PDP chieftain explains

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday, Omokri disclosed that the multiple exchange rate is another subsidy in disguise that favored only the business class.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Omokri claimed that last year, it was projected that the CBN spent $8 billion in defending the value of the naira artificially, adding that what is being spent on defending the naira against the dollar is more than what Nigeria spends on infrastructure in its yearly budget.

He added that such money just flies out of Nigeria's economy because it only benefited traders and foreign investors rather than manufacturers.

Ex-Jonathan's aide says multiple exchange rate only favoured people like Peter Obi

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan then maintained that such a system killed made-in-Nigeria products because it naturally makes imported goods cheaper than what was being produced locally.

He cited the closure of the Dangote Tomato paste factory in Kano State because the imported ones from Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party in the last general election, were cheaper, as a case study.

Omokri said:

"It dissuaded local manufacturing of made-in-Nigeria goods and services because it almost guaranteed that imports would be cheaper. That is why Aliko Dangote had to close his tomato paste factory in Kano because Peter Obi could always import and sell cheaper, substandard tomato paste."

Read the full tweet here:

Appointment: Alake reveals primary duties of new advisers

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's new appointee, Dele Alake, has disclosed that he and other new advisers to the president monitor the effectiveness of government policies in the society.

Alake said President Tinubu has demonstrated that public trust and confidence can always be won within just 2 weeks of resuming office.

He said the new administration came to the conclusion during a review of one of the policies that have been rolled out so far.

Source: Legit.ng