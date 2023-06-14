The Nigerian naira has reached a value of N755 per dollar at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday

This marks a significant development in President Bola Tinubu's move to close the gap between black and official market rates

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has now instructed banks to quote the naira to dollar exchange rate based on market determinants

In a significant development, the Nigerian naira has reached the value of N755 per dollar at the investors and exporters window which is seen as the official market rate.

BusinessDay reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sentinstruction to commercial banks to engage in forex trading based on market-determined rates.

Since coming into powers, President Bola Tinubu has made serious changes Photo credit: Bloomberg

According to multiple sources, Nigeria has now officially adopted a floating exchange rate system for its currency, abandoning the long-held hard peg that had deterred investors and depleted the country's foreign currency reserves.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, during his inaugural speech, had promised to unify the multiple exchange rates in the market.

Reports shows that banks are now quoting a market rate, determined by the mutual agreement between buyers and sellers, with emails sent out to customers confirming this change.

The Cable also reported that at the investors and exporters (I&E) window, the naira is currently being traded within the range of N750 to N755 per dollar.

Some bankers are also anticipating that the rate may climb as high as N800 by the end of today. They emphasize the need to prioritize the supply of dollars to support the floating naira.

More development on new exchange rate

Legit.ng was unable to get official confirmation from the CBN as the Director of Corporate Communication was not reachable at the time of the report.

Checks on the CBN website also show that the Naira is still exchanging at 463 to a dollar at the time of writing.

However, an official confirmation may be issued by the central bank before the close of business.

Observers are looking forward to the close of trading at the FMDQ, where the naira is officially traded, to see if the data can confirm the move.

