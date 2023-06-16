Naira continues to depreciate as the Central Bank of Nigeria continues its efforts to unify the multiple exchange rates

Checks show Naira lost more than 5% of its value to depreciate to N702/$1 at the official Investor and Exporter window

Despite the depreciation, the official exchange rate remains approximately N70 cheaper than the black market rate, compared to the gap of more than 200 previously

Nigeria's currency, Naira continues its free-fall against the US dollar across all forex markets following the Central Bank of Nigeria's plans to harmonise multiple exchange rates.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the apex bank unveiled plans to unify all official segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market by collapsing them into the Investors & Exporters window.

Naira's free fall continues against the US dollar continues Photo credit: Tom Saater

Source: Getty Images

Traders and customers reacted to this development on Thursday, June 16, leading to the naira losing N36.15 or 5.8% against the U.S. Dollar in the official market.

Data obtained from FMDQ exchange securities where Naira is officially traded, shows that Nigerian currency at the end of trading was quoted at a new low of N702.19/$1 compared to the preceding session's rate of N664.04/$1.

Also, the data shows a reduction in the value of forex transactions at the window on Thursday to $70.74 million compared to the previous day of over $100 million.

Naira performance at the unofficial market

Despite the current efforts by the CBN, the unofficial markets are still thriving. However, the rates quoted are now almost similar to the official market.

For the parallel market, also known as the black market, checks by Legit.ng show that the US dollar was sold at N754/$1.

This indicates that the naira declined by N1 when compared to the previous day's exchange rate of N753 to a dollar.

Also, checks on the peer-to-peer market, where most crypto and online shoppers buy and sell dollars, like Binance, Legit.ng observed that the naira was exchanged for the U.S. Dollar at N772/$1. This indicates a decline of N4 compared to the previous day's rate of N768/$1.

